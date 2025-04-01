Al-Fayed Claims Continue To Mount As Law Firm Kicks Off Action

The Al-Fayed Legal Claims
Five more women are stepping up to take legal action against the estate of Mohamed Al-Fayed according to UK law firm Leigh Day. These women, who worked as nannies and private air stewards, are just the latest in what’s becoming an avalanche of accusations against the former Harrods boss.
The firm has officially kicked off the legal process by sending “pre-action” letters to Al-Fayed’s estate – essentially firing the starting gun on what could be a lengthy court battle. These particular claims come from women employed by Al-Fayed’s private airline Fayair or his family’s non-Harrods businesses between 1995 and 2012.
According to attorney Richard Meeran, these women endured “serious sexual abuse, harassment and mistreatment,” with some facing “verbal abuse and threats” when they attempted to raise concerns about their treatment.
Meeran said that “it is important that his estate is also made legally accountable for the widespread abuse he perpetrated against those who may never have had dealings with the famous store”.
Since a BBC documentary aired last September detailing allegations of rape and sexual assault by Al-Fayed, hundreds of women have come forward with similar stories.
Leigh Day is currently representing a total of 27 women with allegations against both Mohamed Al-Fayed and his late brother Salah Fayed.
The fallout continues to spread. London’s Metropolitan police have opened a new investigation into the sexual assault claims, with more than 100 potential victims already contacting authorities. Meanwhile, the Justice for Harrods Survivors group has received over 400 inquiries related not just to Harrods but also to Fulham football club, the Ritz Hotel in Paris, and other Al-Fayed entities.
Harrods itself has reportedly been contacted by more than 250 people seeking out-of-court settlements. And in a twist that suggests this might be a family affair, three women have also accused Al-Fayed’s surviving brother, 81-year-old Ali Fayed, of assault – allegations that Ali’s spokesperson says he denies.
The lawyers are pushing for an independent public inquiry as well as compensation into what appears to be decades of predatory behavior by one of Britain’s most prominent business figures.