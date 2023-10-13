All Female IP Legal Teams Switch Big Law Boston Law Firms

Boston Law Moves
An all-female IP legal team has been recruited by Boston-based Foley Hoag from Cooley, both members of LawFuel’s ‘Most Prestigious Law Firm List’ following the arrival of Amy Baker Mandragouras (pictured) who arrived at the firm in August.
In addition, Erika Wallace and Maya Elbert joined Foleys along with tech specialist Lillian Schmaltz and other professionals who joined the law firm.
>> Best Law Firms in Boston – Read Here
The media statement from Foley Hoag is below –
Foley Hoag LLP has now completed the hiring of a new team led by partner Amy Baker Mandragouras, further enhancing the firm’s life sciences and intellectual property offerings.
The majority of the team comes to Foley Hoag from Cooley, complementing the August 2023 arrival of Mandragouras.
“Our addition of Amy’s team further bolsters Foley Hoag’s position as a leader in the life sciences and strengthens our ability to provide strategic IP counseling to innovators in this industry,” said Jeffrey Quillen, partner and co-chair of the Life Sciences Industry Group at Foley Hoag. “We look forward to collaborating with this team to accelerate progress and drive success in this complex and fast-moving sector.”
The firm recently welcomed Erika Wallace and Maya Elbert from Cooley as Counsel. Each brings nearly two decades of experience in strategic counseling and management of worldwide biotechnology patent portfolios, as well as distinct scientific expertise in the life sciences arena.
“Erika and Maya are invaluable members of our team in the life sciences and IP practices at Foley Hoag,” said Mandragouras. “With extensive experience in strategic counseling and management of worldwide biotechnology patent portfolios, the team brings scientific expertise in the field that is second-to-none. We were drawn to Foley Hoag not only by its strength in life sciences and intellectual property, but also by its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Wallace and Elbert join associate Ariana Harris, patent agent Samantha Devenport, and technology specialist Lillian Schmaltz. Several patent administrative professionals also accompanied the team.
Foley Hoag’s nationally recognized life sciences industry group represents more than 2,000 public and private clients across the industry, from biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to medical device and healthcare services. It draws on the talents of a wide variety of professionals, including former scientists, MDs and high-ranking government officials, whose collective insights and experience enable clients to navigate the issues associated with the development, approval, commercialization, reimbursement and coverage of innovative medical products and services.