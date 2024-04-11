Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Promotions

Prior to the merger of Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling in May the firms have announced partner promotions for 40 staff, which includes 32 from Shearman Sterling and eight from Allen & Overy, across 15 of the joint firms’ global offices.
The US dominates the first cohort of new partners with 13 promotions while there are nine in London and 13 n Europe. There was also four partner promotions in Asia – split between Jakarta and Singapore – and one in the Middle East in the firm’s Dubai office.
The merger will help re-shape the biglaw market globally with the new firm to be called A&O Shearman.
The firms’ media release is below –
Allen & Overy (A&O) and Shearman & Sterling (Shearman) today announce the first partner promotions for the combined firm, A&O Shearman. A total of 40 partners have been elected to the partnership by their current respective firms. A&O elected 32 partners and Shearman elected eight, consistent with the relative size of the two firms and their geographic footprints. They will join the A&O Shearman partnership upon the merger closing on May 1, 2024.
The promotions have been made across 15 different offices in 11 countries. In total, there were 13 promotions in the United States, nine in the United Kingdom,13 across Continental Europe, one in The Middle East and four in Asia.
Khalid Garousha, interim managing partner at A&O said:
“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of lawyers to the A&O Shearman partnership. I am also pleased that 42% of those promoted across both firms are women, in line with our goal of increasing diversity. These partners will bring a wealth of expertise to our soon-to-be merged firm, providing exceptional service to our clients in the world’s most dynamic markets.”
Adam Hakki, senior partner at Shearman, said:
“I would like to congratulate this exceptionally talented group of lawyers on their promotions. They each have an outstanding track record of delivering for our clients and the firm, and they are a fitting group to be the first new partner class of A&O Shearman. The diversity, geographical breadth and range of expertise of these outstanding professionals demonstrates the quality and depth of the combined firm around the world. I am confident they will continue to accomplish great things and will be wonderful partners in every respect.”
The elected partners are:
Allen & Overy
United States
New York
Lena Kiely, International Capital Markets
Puja Patel, Corporate
Derek Poon, International Capital Markets
Washington D.C.
Michael Sykes, Banking
Gideon Wiginton, Banking
United Kingdom
London
Tim Bates, International Capital Markets
Imogen Carr, Corporate
Vanessa Morgan, Management
Rebecca Noble, Banking
Rachel O’Reilly, Banking
Kate Pumfrey, Litigation
Alex Shandro, Corporate
Jason Symington, Banking
David Weaver, Corporate
Continental Europe
Brussels, Belgium
Axel de Backer, Banking
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Luke Whibley, Banking
Paris, France
Laurie-Anne Ancenys, Corporate
Charles del Valle, Tax
Anne-Caroline Payelle, Corporate
Düsseldorf, Germany
Catharina Glugla, Corporate
Munich, Germany
Rauni Ahammer, Banking
Frankfurt, Germany
Tim Drach, Tax
David Schmid, Litigation
Sebastian Schulz, Litigation
Luxembourg
Baptiste Aubry, International Capital Markets
Franz Kerger, Tax
Madrid, Spain
Ishtar Sancho, Tax
The Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Arash Koozehkanani, Litigation
Asia
Jakarta, Indonesia
Mohammad Andrew, International Capital Markets
Singapore
Matthew Del Rosso, Banking
Jessica Lee, Banking
Ayesha Thapar, Corporate
Shearman & Sterling
United States
New York
Melisa Brower, Compensation, Governance and ERISA
Jonathan Cheng, Antitrust
Joshua Ebersole, Litigation
Jai Garg, Compensation, Governance and ERISA
Christopher Glenn, Mergers & Acquisitions
Leila Siddiky, Litigation
Washington D.C.
Brian Hauser, Antitrust
Austin
Michelle Kwan, Emerging Growth