Alston & Bird Adds Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Partner in London

Alston & Bird has expanded its Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Team with the addition of partner Kelly Hagedorn in the firm’s London office. With extensive cyber incident response experience, Kelly advises clients on data protection, regulatory enforcement, and privacy litigation.
“Kelly brings a formidable track record of advising companies through high-stakes data breach incident response during a time when cybersecurity is an increasingly critical priority for our clients,” said Kim Peretti, Alston & Bird partner and co-leader of the Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy team. “Her unique perspective on the global cyber landscape aligns with our capabilities as we continue to deliver risk-based solutions, both proactively and during a crisis.”
Kelly counsels clients facing regulatory investigations and disputes, as well as incidents involving data breaches, fraud and financial crimes, and securities laws. Her work spans social media, technology, fintech, gaming, AI, entertainment, and the many other sectors where data privacy is a major legal concern. She also has extensive experience designing and implementing data protection compliance programs for a host of clients operating around the world.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Kelly, whose arrival continues our growth in London and the multinational expansion of our cyber incident capabilities,” said Rich Willis, partner-in-charge of Alston & Bird’s London office. “She approaches each matter with a balance of pragmatism and strategy, informed by her enforcement background in the Serious Fraud Office and the highly sophisticated matters she has handled during her years of private practice.”
Kelly is fluent in all aspects of data protection compliance programs, as well as policies and tools to track and prevent the spread of illegal or harmful content online.
“I am thrilled to join Alston & Bird’s international cyber and data protection practice,” said Kelly. “Their best-in-class platform and impressive team have earned my respect and admiration over years, and the vast resources that are shared so fluidly across practices and geographies will benefit my clients tremendously.”
Alston & Bird’s Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Team includes internationally renowned privacy and cybersecurity professionals with significant technology, information security, and forensics capabilities and federal and international cybercrime prosecutorial experience. The team works together to advise on global compliance and governance programs, emerging technologies, security incident response, cyber investigations, cyber risk management, complex commercial transactions, cross-border data transfers, regulatory enforcement, and class action defense with a holistic approach to legal and operational risk.