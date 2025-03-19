American Arbitration Association Partners with Dioptra to Streamline Negotiations and Elevate Dispute Resolution

American Arbitration Association
Collaboration Will Integrate AAA’s Proven Clauses with Dioptra’s AI-Powered Contract Review Agent
NEW YORK, NY (March 18, 2025) – The American Arbitration Association (AAA), the world’s leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, today announced a strategic partnership with Dioptra, the contract review and negotiation AI Agent, aimed at promoting the adoption of well-structured, effective arbitration clauses in commercial agreements. By integrating AAA’s library of clauses directly into Dioptra’s contract review process, this collaboration will help organizations strengthen their negotiation playbooks, mitigate drafting risks, and accelerate contracting timelines.
“At the AAA, we’ve seen time and again how critical it is for parties to include thoughtful, well-structured dispute resolution clauses in their agreements,” said Steve Errick, Chief Development Officer at the American Arbitration Association. “Our partnership with Dioptra makes it easier for companies to ‘get it right’ on the front end. By embedding AAA clauses in Dioptra’s AI-powered platform, legal teams can ensure that they’re proactively managing risks and leveraging best practices before a dispute even arises.”
Trusted by leading law firms and backed by Y Combinator and Wilson Sonsini, Dioptra empowers legal teams through AI-driven contract review. With this partnership, Dioptra users gain direct access to the AAA’s recommended arbitration language, streamlining the incorporation of industry-specific and risk-tailored provisions.
“The best time to think about dispute resolution is before a dispute,” said Farah Gasmi, Co-Founder of Dioptra. “We are thrilled to work with the AAA to integrate comprehensive, battle-tested arbitration clauses into our platform. With Dioptra, legal teams can quickly spot risk, tailor clauses to meet their needs, and finalize agreements that are both clear and balanced. The AAA’s resources are an ideal complement to our mission to use AI to provide unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in contract review and drafting.”
The partnership aligns with the AAA’s broader strategy to modernize dispute resolution through collaboration with forward-thinking technology providers. The organization’s commitment to responsible, ethical integration of AI ensures that arbitrators and participants benefit from streamlined processes without compromising the integrity of ADR proceedings.
For Dioptra customers, the integration of AAA resources means simpler, more accurate drafting, as well as a faster path to consensus at the negotiation table. Dioptra’s platform leverages AI to identify critical terms, uncover hidden risks, and offer clause suggestions for immediate adoption. Incorporating language from the AAA helps ensure that parties can rely on well-established processes and guidelines should arbitration become necessary.
Through this initiative, both Dioptra and the AAA are empowering legal professionals to prioritize clear, enforceable arbitration provisions during the formation of contracts—supporting a streamlined, future-ready approach to dispute resolution.
Join Dioptra and the AAA team at Legalweek 2025, taking place March 24–27 in New York, to learn more about this partnership and witness Dioptra’s advanced AI capabilities in action.