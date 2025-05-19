>> Best NZ Law Jobs Are Here
We are proud to announce that Anderson Lloyd’s Ōtautahi office has won not only a Gold Award but also its category – Commercial Fit Out Project – at the 2025 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.
Christchurch staff moved into the newly-built offices in The Regent building, at the heart of Cathedral Square, in July last year.
“The new Anderson Lloyd office fit out cleverly captures the charm of Christchurch, creating a warm and elegant work environment that reflects the city’s architectural and natural heritage,” the judges commented.
“The project team adopted a highly collaborative and proactive approach, with thoughtful spatial planning that seamlessly integrates acoustics, services, and mechanical systems into the design. Flexibility was a key factor, with spaces designed to accommodate everything from private meetings to large gatherings. The office’s effortless class and thoughtful execution make this fit out a standout.”
This year’s Commercial Project Awards event was held in Auckland, and was an opportunity for those in the industry to recognise and showcase the contribution and innovation of the whole project team. These awards celebrate the people behind the building project, the team who bought it to life, and the building itself.
We are honoured to receive this award, which recognises the great mahi of the Gaze Commercial team, who designed and built our fit out. Anderson Lloyd strives to create an environment that staff are proud of and can thrive in, and this recognition is a testament to this commitment.