Another Big Boston Law Firm: Paul Hastings Launches Office

Paul Hastings has launched an office in Boston, with Alexander Temel, (pictured) formerly of Sidley Austin’s international private equity practice, leading the charge.
The move will doubtless see Paul Hastings grow its presence among the other big law Boston law firms.
Temel’s lateral hire sees him now serve as the global co-chair of Paul Hastings’ private equity practice, accompanied by a team of lawyers whose exact number remains unspecified by the firm.
Temel and his team specialize in advising on a wide range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, structured preferred investments, and growth equity investments.
Their clientele includes Goldman Sachs, Great Hill Partners, Sixth Street, and Thayer Street Partners.
Private equity partner William Schwab is among those moving along with Temel. Both Schwab and Temel made the move to Sidley in 2017 from Latham & Watkins, where Temel played a role as a co-founding partner of Latham’s Boston office back in 2011.
Frank Lopez, chair of Paul Hastings, lauded Temel’s addition, emphasizing his leadership in private equity buyouts and its significance in strengthening the firm’s global private equity practice.
Paul Hastings’ represents several leading asset managers across various asset classes, including private equity, growth, credit, infrastructure, special situations, and real estate.
Temel’s arrival marks the continuation of Paul Hastings’ recruitment efforts in the private equity sector and related practices such as finance, tax, and antitrust.
The firm had previously bolstered its private equity team with three partners from Goodwin Procter in Palo Alto last autumn, including Scott Joachim, who assumed the role of global co-chair of the practice.
In March, the firm further expanded its ranks with the addition of Josh Ratner as global vice chair of the PE practice, also recruited from Goodwin Procter, based in New York.