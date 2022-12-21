Anthony Sinclair – Litigation Leader

Anthony Sinclair – Partner at Quinn Emanuel. A leader in litigation in the oil and gas, telecoms and utilities sectors, including for states and investors.
Obtaining a Ph.D from the University of Cambridge after graduate in law from the University of Canterbury, he has developed a particular specialism acting in relation to investor-state disputes. However, his reputation in the arbitration area and the handling of complex disputes is widespread, particularly in oil and gas, but also in infrastructure, telecommunications, mining and other areas.
Quinn Emmanuel has a reputation as an aggressive, high-stakes litigation practice. The US-based firm has its headquarters in Los Angeles and employs 800 lawyers globally with around 100 in the fast-growing London office where Dr Sinclair practices.