A&O Shearman’s ‘Abandoned’ Law Team Find a Home at Bowmans

South African law firm Bowmans is taking the former A&O Shearman team, which has been ‘stranded’ following the controversial departure from the country of the newly-merged legal behemoth.
The legal team moving to Bowmans includes eight partners, among them A&O Shearman’s South Africa managing partner, Gerhard Rudolph. Four A&O Shearman counsel and two directors will also join Bowmans as partners in early January 2025.
Bowmans’ media release regarding the move is below –
Top-tier African law firm, Bowmans, has announced the strengthening of its South African offering with the addition of a new team in Johannesburg.
The team, currently at A&O Shearman, will be joining in early January 2025, 14 as partners. New Bowmans partners will include current managing partner, Gerhard Rudolph, as well as Alessandra Pardini, Alexandra Clüver, Alexandra Felekis, Amanda Jones, Benjamin Mbana, Brian Price, Callum O’Connor, Deborah Carmichael, Kelle Gagné, Mongezi Dladla, Nikita Shaw, Ryan Nelson and Ze’ev Blieden.
Chairman and senior partner of Bowmans, Ezra Davids says, ‘We are excited about this prospect because it aligns with our strategic objective of being the ‘go to’ African law firm in advising clients on their most complex legal challenges and opportunities across the continent. The team’s strengths in the banking, energy, mining and infrastructure sectors together with their expertise in transactional and disputes work across Africa will bolster our offering in these areas.’
Gerhard Rudolph says, ‘Bowmans has a compelling value proposition. The firm’s comprehensive offering will provide opportunities for our lawyers to expand their practices. Its African footprint will enhance our ability to serve clients and provide access to new mandates.’
This is another lateral team hire by Bowmans, which has already attracted 14 new partners to the firm thus far this year. Last month Bowmans was named African Law Firm of the Year by Law.com International at the African Legal Awards ceremony held in Johannesburg.