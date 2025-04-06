A&O Shearman’s Advanced Legal AI Is Revolutionizing Partner-Level Work

Law firms take note: A&O Shearman's groundbreaking legal AI system now handles complex work traditionally performed by senior associates and partners.
Developed with legal tech startup Harvey, the move is a long way from when the pre-merger Allen & Overy starting working with Harvey as a sophisticated chatbox, back in 2023.
Now, the technology targets high-value legal analysis in antitrust, cybersecurity, loan review, and fund formation—areas where AI previously couldn't make meaningful contributions.
