Harvey’s Legal Tech Growth
Norma Harris, LawFuel contributing writer
Harvey AI exploded onto the scene three years ago, and the truth is—it hasn’t let up. This week, the San Francisco–based legal tech startup revealed that its annual recurring revenue just cracked $70 million, up from roughly $50 million at year-end. Even more, investors now peg the company at a cool $3 billion.
But that’s just it—growth alone won’t keep you on top once everyone else jumps in. Which is why Harvey AI remains one of the top legal tech tools.
A $70 Million Milestone
Hitting $70 million ARR in the last quarter isn’t pocket change. It means eight of the top ten U.S. law firms use Harvey for drafting briefs, reviewing documents, and automating routine tasks, along with plenty of other law firms using Harvey in the UK and elsewhere.
Harvey’s adoption by Big Law gives it a stickiness most startups only dream of. Good luck getting anywhere when most of your peers are locked into the same AI platform.
Top-tier firms expect constant innovation, not just reliable uptime, which leads us to Harvey’s next big play.
Anthropic and Google Join the Party
It’s cool and all to be the first mover with OpenAI’s models. But not that useful if clients grow wary of vendor lock-in. So Harvey is rolling out a legal tech multi-model approach, adding Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini alongside existing OpenAI integrations.
The additions provide more flexibility in pricing, performance, and to data privacy controls.
But that familiar mix of awe and unease kicks in when you juggle three different LLMs. Training and validating outputs across models adds friction.
Harvey isn’t just bundling LLMs. They hire former Big Law attorneys as product specialists to design bespoke workflows—say, an equity-compensation analysis tool for a M&A practice group. Then they package the best of those workflows into reusable modules that provide tailored solutions without reinventing the wheel every time.
But the systems are not simply plug and play. Your law firm still needs internal champions who understand both legal practice and tech, requiring a team of lawyers, IT specialists and project managers who can tinker and train peers to let the real magic happen.
If you dump a module on a weary associate without training, good luck getting anywhere.
Data Security
No one wants their privileged data floating around some cloud model. So Harvey has doubled down on SOC 2 Type II compliance, zero-retention agreements, and enterprise single-sign-on. Slapping on security badges looks good in a deck, but the truth is, audits and penetration tests are what save you from a data breach headline.
Harvey will provide detailed security whitepapers and using these tools to ensure your data doesn’t wind up in the wrong hands is vital.