Applications open for Slaughter and May Solicitor Apprenticeship Programme

Applications for Slaughter and May’s first Solicitor Apprenticeship Programme are now open, and the firm will welcome the first cohort of solicitor apprentices in September 2025.
This exciting programme demonstrates the firm’s commitment to widening access to the legal profession, through providing an alternative route for students to pursue a career in law.
The six-year degree apprenticeship will see solicitor apprentices working four days in Slaughter and May’s London office, with one day of study at BPP University. Solicitor apprentices will initially study for a law degree, before moving onto the Solicitors Qualifying Examination, whilst rotating around different areas of the firm.
Slaughter and May Managing Partner Deborah Finkler said, “I am delighted that our Solicitor Apprentice Programme is now open for applications. Alternative routes into law are really important and university is not the only option – we want to attract, develop and retain the best talent, through all routes. We are putting a huge amount of work into ensuring that our programme will provide our apprentices with the training they need to deliver the market-leading work we do, and I am looking forward to seeing this come to fruition.”
For more information on the Solicitor Apprenticeship programme and how to apply, please click here. Applications will close on Friday 3 January 2025.