Delta Law Corporation, a boutique corporate and commercial law firm, proudly announces its launch in the heart of Singapore’s heritage-rich Keong Saik district.
Delta Law’s Partners Cephas Yee, Sean Lee and Joshua Tan set-up office in Keong Saik
Founded by long-time friends and former classmates from Singapore Management University — Joshua Tan, Cephas Yee, and Sean Lee — the firm brings together over decades of experience across complementary practice areas. The three co-founders previously worked alongside each other for several years before deciding to venture out on their own to start their boutique firm based on shared values and a common vision.
Co-founder Joshua Tan is a top-rated lawyer for Corporate & Commercial law in the ST-Statista Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2025 survey. Co-founder Cephas Yee specialises in joint venture and investment related disputes and advises clients on matters including shareholder oppression, derivative actions, and investment fraud. Co-founder Sean Lee has been consistently recognised as a rising star in the field of corporate restructuring and insolvency, and focuses on corporate and commercial transactions.
With a team set to grow to seven lawyers by 1 July 2025, Delta Law Corporation offers legal services across the life cycle of a business — from incorporation and growth, to capital raising, disputes, and exit.
“The name Delta reflects change and connection — principles that guide both our approach to legal practice and the way we work as a firm,” said co-founder Cephas Yee.
Sean Lee added, “Our aim is to partner closely with businesses at every stage of their journey, and to deliver solutions that are not only legally sound but strategically aligned.”
Joshua Tan concluded, “Our vision is to create a law firm that not only excels in legal expertise but also fosters a culture of innovation and collaboration. As advisors to tech companies, start-ups and global organisations, we pride ourselves on being able to set an example in the harnessing of technology to run our practice to provide quicker, smarter and more efficient solutions to our clients.”