Associate Attorney – The Legacy Lawyers PC, Irvine CA

Position: Associate Attorney
Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C.
Culture: “America First Patriots”
Compensation: Starting $106,894 – $134,012
Location: Irvine, CA Office (No Remote)
Minimum Qualifications: California State Bar License
We see every day as one more chance to create a lifelong difference in the lives of our clients. We are a fast growing high-conflict estate, trust, and conservatorship litigation law firm. We believe in leading through our values centered on God, Family and Country.
We believe in building relationships, getting stuff done, brightening each other’s work spaces, integrity and serving our clients with the best care and dedication possible while maintaining our own personal sense of honor, dignity, and pride in our work. We foster a collaborative working environment with our attorneys at various stages of their own careers and where you will be assigned your own caseload, supervising attorney, and mentor.
Your Essential Duties and Responsibilities
● Work closely with firm members and clients (in writing, in person, and by telephone) to determine and modify client goals and case strategies, ● Collect evidence to support your client’s position
● Answer client questions about law, facts, procedures, and case status ● Guide clients through probate, and trust and conservatorship administration and litigation matters
● Conduct legal research, draft memos, and develop strategies
● Draft status reports, discovery plans, client letters, opinion letters, demand letters, settlement proposals, petitions, declarations, motions, and settlement & trial briefs
● Conduct and defend depositions (of parties, third party witnesses, and experts) ● Propound and respond to form and special interrogatories, requests for documents, and requests for admission
● Subpoena records from third parties and witnesses scheduled to appear at trial ● Summarize discovery
● Make court appearances
● Participate in settlement conferences, present evidence, advise clients on the strengths and weaknesses of their cases, and analyze probable outcomes ● Handle bench trials (when ready)
Qualifications
● Active California Bar member in good standing
● Ability to work independently and as a part of a team
● Self-motivated, highly organized, and detail-oriented
● Strong verbal and written communication skills
● Possess effective research and writing skills
● Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced office environment ● Exceptional ability to provide professional, efficient, and friendly client services ● Computer skills including proficiency in Google Suite
Benefits
● Gold-level medical, dental, and vision insurance
● Life insurance
● Simple IRA retirement plan (firm matches your contribution to 3% of your salary) ● 10 days paid vacation
● 7 paid holidays
● 5 paid sick days
● Student loan repayment program
● First-time Home Buyers benefit