Australia Law – Corrs Appoint Five New Partners

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has announced the addition of five new partners to its Melbourne office. This reflects the firm’s investment in Melbourne across a range of areas, including tax, commercial litigation, banking & finance and insurance.
Corrs will welcome the following new partners:
- Angelina Lagana, Tax Controversy (joining in late 2024)
- Luke Imbriano, Tax Controversy (joined on 6 August 2024)
- Lucinda Hill, Commercial Litigation (joined on 5 August 2024)
- Paul Sroka, Banking & Finance (joining in September 2024)
- Lucy Terracall, Insurance (joining in late 2024)
Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren said: “Angelina, Luke, Lucinda, Paul and Lucy are all highly respected in their areas of expertise. Our clients will benefit from their significant experience, insights and commercial capability, and the appointments will add considerable value to our Melbourne-based offering. We are delighted to welcome these experienced practitioners to the Corrs partnership.”
Background on new partners:
Angelina Lagana, Tax Controversy
Angelina is a tax controversy and dispute resolution expert who has significant experience advising large corporates, multinationals and high wealth individuals on the entire tax lifecycle, from ATO early engagement, reviews, audits, objections, settlement and litigation in the Federal Court and AAT. She has experience covering a variety of sectors, including technology, financial services (including superannuation), energy, mining and resources, health (including pharmaceutical and biotechnology), infrastructure, private equity, consumer goods and manufacturing. Angelina joins Corrs from KPMG Law where she has been the Australian and Asia Pacific Leader for the Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution Practice.
Angelina will commence as a Corrs Partner and Practice Group Leader – Tax Controversy within Corrs’ Tax practice in late 2024.
Luke Imbriano, Tax Controversy
Luke specialises in income tax controversy and dispute resolution, with a focus on large domestic and multinational private sector taxpayers in the real property and infrastructure sectors. Luke also advises taxpayers on infrastructure projects, including in consortium roles. Luke advises taxpayers throughout the entire tax dispute lifecycle, including providing income tax advice on complex and material matters in connection with large M&A transactions. His clients include owners, investors and operators of significant real estate/property and infrastructure assets, including pension funds and private equity funds. Luke joins Corrs from KPMG Law.
Luke commenced as a Corrs Partner on 6 August 2024.
Lucinda Hill, Commercial Litigation
Lucinda specialises in complex commercial disputes, class actions, inquiries and Royal Commissions and regulatory investigations and enforcement. She has significant experience in class actions regarding the law of penalties and consumer law issues and commercial disputes involving breach of contract, fraud, audit and professional negligence issues. She also has deep expertise in regulatory investigations, enforcement actions and regulatory reform implementation, having acted on a range of regulatory matters relating to alleged breaches of consumer, privacy, market manipulation, insider dealing and financial advice laws, and the reportable situation regime. She works closely with leading organisations in Australia’s financial services sector, telecommunications, energy and transport industries. Lucinda has been a litigator for over 15 years, has worked in the United Kingdom and joins Corrs from Ashurst where she was the head of the Melbourne disputes practice.
Lucinda commenced as a Corrs Partner on 5 August 2024.
Paul Sroka, Banking & Finance
Paul advises major Australian and international financiers and corporate borrowers in a number of key areas, including corporate finance, agri-finance, acquisition, real estate and project finance, asset and structured finance. With more than 25 years’ experience in the Melbourne and Asian markets, Paul spent a decade as a leader of the Victorian branch of the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA).
Paul will commence as a Corrs Partner in September 2024.
Lucy Terracall, Insurance
Lucy is a leading insurance law specialist who acts for policyholders in coverage disputes against insurers; she also works with corporate and government clients on insurance, reinsurance, regulatory and risk management issues. Lucy is experienced advising clients with cyber risk issues and the management of cyber risk through insurance, and also regularly acts for ASX 200 policy holder companies and private clients on Directors and Officers and professional indemnity insurance claims and related issues. She also routinely assists with large-scale disputes involving insurance issues in relation to class actions. Lucy joins Corrs from Clayton Utz.
Lucy will commence as a Corrs Partner in late 2024.