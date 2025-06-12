The partners of Arnold Bloch Leibler are pleased to announce this year’s Partner and Senior Associate appointments.
Luke Jedynak will join the firm’s partnership. Luke’s appointment is in recognition of his consistently excellent work across a broad range of large and complicated transactions, and the diversity of experience and connections he brings to Arnold Bloch Leibler.
Our new Senior Associates are Camilla Miles, Eileen Liu, Emma Ffrench-Mullen, Jasmine Romanin, Johnny Sorras, Julia Heyward, Matthew Harris, Max Griffin, Megan Hosiosky, Michael Greatrex, Molly Scott, Natalie Thomas, Prianca Maharaj, Ryan Taylor, Tamsen Kempster, Zavara Farquhar.
The promotions are effective from 1 July 2025.
Commenting on the senior appointments, Senior Partner Mark Leibler AC said: “These senior appointments recognise each lawyer’s considerable experience, accomplishments and their high standing with clients”.
Managing Partner Henry Lanzer AM added: “The appointments mark a significant career milestone for each of these talented lawyers, who have individually and collectively contributed to Arnold Bloch Leibler’s enduring success.”