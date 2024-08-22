Australian Law News – Clayton Utz Welcome Four New Partners in Canberra

The move will see the Clayton Utz Canberra-based partnership grow from 11 to 15, complementing the firm’s existing market-leading presence and strengthening its offering to both public and private sector clients.
The partners bring extensive collective experience and broad legal expertise in commercial litigation, real estate and the public sector. Each joins from law firm MinterEllison.
The partners are:
- Geoff Shaw, a commercial litigator who leads MinterEllison’s Canberra office.
- Amanda Story, who has extensive government sector experience and lead MinterEllison’s government practice nationally.
- Edward Campbell, an expert in real estate law, property development and construction.
- Suriyaa Rome, a Commonwealth procurement, contracting and funding specialist.
Clayton Utz Chief Executive Partner Emma Covacevich said the move reflected the firm’s standing in the market.
‘We’re growing our presence in Canberra in response to an increasing need for complex legal advice in both the private and public sector. The Australian Capital Territory’s economy is growing and the associated requirement for expert legal advice is evolving. With the addition of these four outstanding lawyers to our partnership we’re expanding our client offering and deepening the expertise we already provide.’
‘The delivery of strategic legal advice to our public and private sector clients requires specific skillsets and expertise. Clayton Utz has a proud history of providing this specialised legal guidance, and Geoff, Amanda, Ed and Suriyaa’s experience will complement our Canberra team and allow us to continue providing strategic advice in the evolving Australian Capital Territory and Commonwealth legal market.’
Geoff, Amanda, Ed, and Suriyaa will begin at Clayton Utz in the coming months.