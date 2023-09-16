Axiom Ince Face Further Pressure With Departure of Legal Team

Axiom Ince Turning Upside Down
More challenges face Axiom Ince following the scandal over the freezing order obtained against former Managing Partner Pragnesh Modwahia as law firm Mezzle lures a senior lawyer into their ranks from the troubled law firm.
Mezzle recruited Agnes Gay, the Mandarin-speaking former head of property at embattled Axiom Ince, along with her entire six-person team. This move marks one of the most significant departures from Axiom Ince in the wake of recent regulatory turmoil following the freezing order issue.
This news comes on the heels of a the freezing order against Pragnesh Modhwadia, (left) the firm’s owner, a £64 million freezing order that was sanctioned by the High Court following an application by Axiom Ince itself.
Startling revelations emerged during the court proceedings, shedding light on Modhwadia’s use of client account funds to acquire struggling firms Ince and Plexus Legal earlier this year. Additionally, he and his brother embarked on a property buying spree, acquiring six properties and renovating seven more.
While Axiom Ince continues to operate under the watchful eye of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, many employees are actively seeking an exit strategy amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Agnes Gay, known for her extensive experience and substantial client base, was a pivotal figure within the organization. Her appointment at Mezzle is expected to fortify the firm’s capabilities and offerings significantly.
Mezzle, boasting a presence in key locations including London, Birmingham, Manchester, and the UAE, has wasted no time in ensuring a seamless transition and her team, and their clients. This move underscores Mezzle’s dedication to grow its own footprint and legal expertise on the market.