Baker McKenzie Make Major West Coast Move With Hires

Baker McKenzie have strengthened their West Coast business and transactional capability by hiring nine lawyers from Munger Tolles & Olson, including nine partners from the firm and two counsel.
Munger Tolles is based in LA and has 220 lawyers, with offices in San Francisco and Washington DC.
The Baker Mckenzie news release is below –
Global law firm Baker McKenzie announced today that a leading transactional team will be joining the Firm in Los Angeles, augmenting its M&A, private equity, funds, finance, and transactional tax capabilities. The group comprises corporate and tax partners Jennifer Broder, Kimberly Chi, David Goldman, Michael Greaney, Tyler Hilton, Judith Kitano, Kelly Kriebs, David Lee, Brett Rodda, Matthew Schonholz and Nikole Zoumberakis and a group of associates from Munger, Tolles & Olson (MTO).
“This elite team brings impeccable credentials and a track record of leading sophisticated, high-end M&A and investment management work, complementing our established and growing transactional and tax practices in North America,” said Baker McKenzie North America Chief Executive Officer Colin Murray. “They are a natural extension of our growth plan and further solidify Baker McKenzie’s position as the transactional law firm of choice.”
Ranked among the Corporate/M&A: Elite and for Tax in Southern California by Chambers USA, the MTO team regularly leads high-profile, market-moving transactions. Examples include representing Intel in its USD 9 billion divisional sale to SK hynix; Oaktree Capital Management in its sale of 61% ownership to Brookfield Asset Management for USD 4.7 billion; and Berkshire Hathaway in its USD 11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany Corp.
“We have built a premier transactional practice that continues to attract the very best M&A and private equity lawyers across the United States,” said Baker McKenzie North America Transactional Practice Chair, Alan Zoccolillo. “Adding this high caliber group to our team speaks to our Firm’s commitment to providing best-in-class transactional support to our clients.”
Baker McKenzie Global M&A Chair, Jannan Crozier, added: “Our transactional lawyers work together with our colleagues across practices to strategically address all legal and regulatory implications of a deal to minimize business risk, unlock value and drive synergies. The arrival of this group adds to the depth and breadth of our global transactional practice, expanding high value services to clients around the globe.”
The MTO team joins Baker McKenzie’s growing Los Angeles office led by Perrie Weiner. With their arrival, Baker McKenzie’s California Transactional Group comprises more than 50 lawyers, making it among the largest transactional legal teams in California. Led by Leif King, the team advises on some of the most transformative deals on the West Coast and around the globe, providing innovative solutions to meet clients and business goals.
“Baker McKenzie presents an unmatched opportunity for our team to be part of a global transactional platform,” said M&A and Private Equity partner Brett Rodda. “We are excited about the chance to continue providing our clients with exceptional service, and now with the added benefits of Baker McKenzie’s deep bench strength, specialist support and international reach.”
Baker McKenzie has expanded its global M&A, private equity, funds, finance, and tax platform over the past year with the addition of nearly 30 Partners in key business markets. The MTO team’s arrival follows the recent additions of Eric Schwartzman (Private Equity – San Francisco); Johannes Baumann (M&A – Frankfurt); Robert Clary (Tax – Chicago); Erika López (Private Equity – Chicago); Hannah Luqmani (Private Equity – London); Theodore Heng (Private Equity – Singapore); Mike Fitzgerald, Arturo Carrillo, Joy Gallup, Pedro Reyes, Steven Sandretto (Capital Markets – New York); Anthony Kay (Banking & Finance – London) and Kevin Whittam (Banking & Finance – New York).
Baker McKenzie is a transactional powerhouse, with more than 2,500 deal lawyers in 45 jurisdictions offering pragmatic counsel in the areas most critical for clients. The Firm excels in complex transactions and cross-border deals; over 65% of the deals are multi-jurisdictional. The teams are a hybrid of ‘local’ and ‘global’, combining money-market sophistication with local excellence.
M&A, Private Equity, Strategic Transactions and Governance
Jennifer Broder represents companies and private equity sponsors on sophisticated M&A transactions across a variety of industries. She regularly advises founders, boards of directors and other stakeholders on fiduciary duties and other complex corporate governance matters, including conflict transactions, share ownership structures and shareholder activism. She also works with high-net-worth individuals and their families on personal corporate and securities matters.
Michael Greaney advises clients on a wide range of business transactions and corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, the formation of joint ventures and partnerships, private equity investments and divestitures, venture capital financings, licensing agreements, commercial and strategic transactions, and corporate governance. His broad transactional practice includes counseling clients on Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act compliance and filings.
Tyler Hilton represents buyers and sellers in public and private M&A transactions, with particular experience in Latin American cross-border deals. Tyler’s M&A practice includes both private equity and strategic transactions. He also advises companies and investors in equity financing transactions at all stages of growth, and counsels clients on corporate governance issues, commercial transactions, and fund-related transactions.
Kelly Kriebs maintains a broad corporate practice, advising on transactions ranging from mergers, acquisitions and divestitures to equity investments, joint ventures and recapitalizations. She also provides corporate governance and strategic counseling to boards and equity holders.
Brett Rodda is an M&A attorney representing both private equity funds and strategics in connection with acquisitions, dispositions, mergers and investments. He also advises public companies and their boards on important corporate governance and disclosure issues. He previously served as the general counsel of Silver Point Capital, and now represents buyers and sellers in both public and private company transactions. He has also negotiated hundreds of debt and equity investments for private equity funds, family offices and other investors.
Private Equity and Investment Funds
David Lee advises private investment funds, fund sponsors, investors and fund investment professionals in a range of transactions, including fund formation, development of equity ownership and management structures, joint ventures, M&A in the asset management space, and strategic relationships. David also frequently represents family offices in their internal structuring and investment activities.
Nikole Zoumberakis represents clients in the asset management and investment advisor industry. Her practice focuses on the formation, structuring and operation of private funds, advising a full range of established fund sponsors, as well as first-time fund launches. She also advises investment advisors and other professionals servicing institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. In addition, she represents family offices on a wide range of investment and corporate matters.
Banking & Finance
Kimberly Chi focuses on public and private financing and investment transactions. She advises borrowers and lenders on establishing credit facilities and issuers and investors with respect to a variety of debt and equity instruments. Kimberly also assists clients in the formation of joint ventures and private equity funds.
Judith Kitano advises clients in financing matters, capital markets and strategic transactions. She has extensive experience counseling companies with respect to credit facilities and loan transactions and in the issuance of public and private debt and equity securities. Her practice also includes mergers and acquisitions, investments in non-controlling interests in entities, structuring of unique transactions, including for regulated companies, and corporate governance matters.
Transactional Tax
David Goldman advises clients on a variety of transactional and planning matters in the partnership tax, corporate tax, equity compensation, and other tax areas. David has substantial experience in the structuring of joint ventures, private investment funds and other partnership vehicles, the structuring of taxable and tax-free corporate merger and acquisition transactions and portfolio investment transactions, and working with family offices on their operations and investment activities.
Matthew Schonholz advises public and private companies, private equity funds, boards of directors, founders, family offices, C-suite executives, management teams and portfolio managers on tax and executive compensation law matters, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and debt investments, public securities offerings, joint ventures, complex compensation arrangements and investment fund formation. He has substantial experience representing clients in compensation and employment arrangements relating to public and private companies and private equity and hedge funds.