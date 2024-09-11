Baker McKenzie Publish Global Disputes Forecast Report

Baker McKenzie Disputes Report
The Global Disputes Forecast 2024 report recently published by Baker McKenzie highlights several key findings and trends in the global disputes landscape. The full report can be downloaded at this link.
The report summary:
Economic Pressures and Disputes
Economic challenges are expected to drive an increase in disputes across various sectors. Companies are anticipating more disputes related to:
- Supply chain disruptions
- Contractual issues
- Insolvency and restructuring
The report indicates that businesses are preparing for a potential rise in litigation due to these economic factors
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Disputes
ESG-related disputes are becoming increasingly prominent. Companies are facing:
- Climate change litigation
- Human rights claims
- Greenwashing allegations
The forecast suggests that ESG will continue to be a significant driver of disputes in 2024
Cybersecurity and Data Protection
With the growing reliance on technology, disputes related to cybersecurity and data protection are on the rise. Key areas of concern include:
- Data breaches
- Regulatory compliance
- Privacy violations
Companies are advised to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to mitigate these risks
Geopolitical Tensions
The report highlights the impact of geopolitical tensions on the global disputes landscape. This includes:
- Trade disputes
- Sanctions-related litigation
- Investment treaty arbitrations
Businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions are likely to face increased challenges due to these geopolitical factors
Dispute Resolution Strategies
The forecast emphasizes the importance of proactive dispute management. Companies are encouraged to:
- Invest in early case assessment
- Consider alternative dispute resolution methods
- Develop comprehensive dispute resolution strategies
These approaches can help businesses navigate the complex disputes landscape more effectively