BakerHostetler adds former federal prosecutor Ryan Hedgesas white collar partner in Chicago

- Ryan Hedges has joined BakerHostetler’s Chicago office as a Partner in the firm’s Litigation Practice Group and a member of the White Collar, Investigations and Securities Enforcement and Litigation team.
- Hedges joins BakerHostetler from an international law firm, where he focused on white collar criminal defense, internal investigations and complex civil litigation matters.
- He is a former assistant U.S. attorney who investigated and prosecuted some of the largest and most complex health care fraud cases charged in the Northern District of Illinois.
Why this matters
Hedges is the latest former federal prosecutor to join the White Collar, Investigations and Securities Enforcement and Litigation team, which recently welcomed Artie McConnell, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York for 10 years. Hedges is a seasoned trial lawyer with significant experience handling white collar and complex civil litigation matters involving numerous federal statutes and some of the most prominent government agencies. His government experience, combined with his years in private practice, makes him an immediate asset to the firm’s clients in their most complex litigation matters.
Key quote
“We continuously strive to bolster the White Collar team with the country’s most experienced and seasoned lawyers. With an insider perspective from his tenure with the U.S. Department of Justice, along with years of experience representing clients in their most sensitive and high-profile matters, Ryan is a natural choice to join our growing Litigation Practice Group,” said Ray Whitman, chair of BakerHostetler’s Litigation Practice Group.
About Hedges’ practice
An experienced trial attorney and investigator, Hedges has successfully tried numerous federal criminal cases for and against the government. He has significant experience leading complex investigations of individuals and corporations suspected of white collar crimes such as health care fraud; investment, securities and commodities fraud; mail and wire fraud; money laundering; and tax crimes, including violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act, the Clean Air Act and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. He also conducts internal investigations for clients and provides compliance counsel.
Prior to joining his previous firm, Hedges spent seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago, investigating and prosecuting complex financial crimes. There, he was selected to the U.S. attorney’s team dedicated to prosecuting health care fraud.
Hedges received his J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and his B.S. from Northwestern University.
Key quote
“Ryan has had an impressive career in private practice and as an assistant U.S. attorney. He’s a great fit with our Chicago litigation team and will strengthen our ability to handle high-stakes investigations and enforcement matters for our clients,” said Leif Sigmond, partner-in-charge of BakerHostetler’s Chicago office.
With more than 400 litigators in offices coast to coast, BakerHostetler’s Litigation Practice Group represents market-leading clients in virtually every type of case and proceeding, nationally and around the world. The group’s roster of litigators includes former prosecutors, veteran civil trial lawyers and former enforcement officials from various government agencies. BakerHostetler is recognized as a “go-to law firm” for its deep bench, commitment to client needs and tenacity, and has been named by BTI for four years in a row as “Most Feared in Litigation.” The firm’s Litigation Practice Group successfully protects clients in and out of the courtroom. For more information, visit bakerlaw.com/Litigation. Connect with us on LinkedIn at @BakerHostetler, @RayWhitman, @LeifSigmond or @RyanHedges or on the social platform X at @BakerHostetler.