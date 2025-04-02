LexisNexis CEO Sean Fitzpatrick recently made a jaw-dropping prediction that lawyers leveraging AI could charge up to $10,000 per hour within the decade. He says 39 percent of private practice lawyers now expect to adjust their billing practices due to AI, up from only 18 percent in January 2024.
The tension between skyrocketing rates and fundamental business model changes creates the perfect storm for the legal industry with the onset of AI tools.
Already subscribed? Log in
8 thoughts on “Lawyers may soon charge $10,000 an hour thanks to AI, says LexisNexis CEO”
Has anyone thought about how AI could actually make us focus more on quality rather than just clocking in hours? We could be moving towards valuing insight over timesheets, couldn’t we?
MaggieP, that’s a great point. I believe AI has the potential to elevate the legal profession by allowing lawyers to concentrate on more complex issues that require human judgment.
TechSavvyTom, while I hope you’re right, I have a sneaking suspicion that billables aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Old habits die hard in this profession.
Not convinced that law firms will easily give up the billable hour model. AI or not, that cash cow has been too good for them for too long.
Intriguing read, especially the prediction about AI’s impact on lawyer’s fees. I’m curious to see how this innovation shapes our billing practices in real terms over the next decade.
It’s refreshing to see an article that captures the potential of AI in the legal field without spiraling into doomsday scenarios. Hybrid models seem like a sensible way forward.
Exactly, CassandraW. The future of law is not AI replacing lawyers but enhancing their abilities to deliver more value and better outcomes for clients.
While AI’s role in the evolution of legal practices cannot be understated, the core of lawyering—human judgment—cannot and should not be automated. The billable hour, albeit flawed, ensures expertise is rightly valued. What’s needed is balance, not a complete overhaul.