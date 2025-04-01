The Lawyer Who Scored a Three Win Hat Trick

Law Star Jeff Hammel’s Big Day
- Jeff Hammel, co-leader of Latham & Watkins’ New York Litigation & Trial Department, achieved what’s being called a “hat trick” or “threepeat” by winning three separate cases all on the same day – March 19, 2025.
Hammel described this occurrence as “wildly improbable,” noting that he had previously only heard of lawyers winning a maximum of two cases in a single day.
His team won a case for Vroom Inc, charged with making misleading statements about used cars sold via their platform, as well as scoring dismissals of securities claims against Sotera health Co and the banks that had underwritten fintech company dLocal’s IPO.
A recognized legal star who has won numerous accolades for his work, Hammel regularly represents Fortune 500 and other public companies, financial institutions, and officers and directors in their highest-stakes litigation matters.
He is “acknowledged as one of the most experienced practitioners in the market” according to The Legal 500 US. And a three-point win hattrick can hardly do that reputation any harm.