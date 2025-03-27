Beaton Client Choice Winner – Best NZ Law Firm DLA Piper

DLA Piper sets a new benchmark for client service
DLA Piper New Zealand has been recognised as the Best New Zealand Law Firm at the 2025 Beaton Client Choice Awards – an accolade that cements our reputation as a leading force in New Zealand’s legal market, with client service at our core.
The Beaton Client Choice Awards are the most rigorous in the professional services sector, being entirely determined by clients. With no judging panels or self-nominations, winners are selected purely on independent client feedback, making this recognition a true reflection of the firm’s ability to deliver exceptional service, value, and innovation.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognised with this award,” said Laura Scampion, Country Managing Partner at DLA Piper in New Zealand. “Our firm’s strength lies in our deep client relationships, our ability to anticipate challenges, and our commitment to providing strategic, commercially sound legal solutions. This award underscores our dedication to evolving alongside our clients and consistently striving for the highest standards of legal service”.
Beaton’s research process, which has captured over 370,000 client survey responses since inception, ensures that results reflect genuine market sentiment. Firms are rated across key criteria, including client service excellence; innovation and commercial insight, value for money; and ease of doing business.
The 2025 awards marked a significant change for the New Zealand legal industry, introducing a dedicated Best New Zealand Law Firm category for the first time. Previously, New Zealand firms competed in broader Australasian categories alongside Australian counterparts. DLA Piper’s recognition in this inaugural New Zealand category affirms the firm’s leadership in legal expertise and client experience in the market.
“This award is particularly meaningful because it comes directly from our clients,” said Laura. “At DLA Piper, we are more than just legal advisors – we are partners in our clients’ success. This award is a powerful testament to the way in which we collaborate with our clients to deliver solutions that go beyond legal advice – it’s about making a real impact in their businesses”.
“As client needs continue to evolve, so do we”.
DLA Piper’s 2025 recognition builds on our strong track record of excellence in client service. In 2024, DLA Piper in New Zealand was awarded Best Provider to Financial & Insurance Services across Australasia and was a finalist for Best CX (Client Experience) Firm – Law & Related Services. The firm was also one of the shortlisted contenders for the 2024 Large Law Firm of the Year accolade at the New Zealand Law Awards.