Berry Law Firm Picks Up Best in Business Awards For Veteran Support

Berry Law Firm, a Nebraska-based personal injury and criminal law firm, has been named as one of Inc’s ‘Best in Business’ groups for its work with Veteran Support.
This annual list honors businesses that make a significant positive impact on their communities, industries, and society. The Best in Business list, different from the Inc. 5000 which focuses on the fastest-growing companies, highlights only 215 companies for their societal contributions.
Berry Law Firm’s commitment to veteran work includes the employment of veterans with over 20 per cent of the firm’s employees being veterans and nearly all staff members have a direct family connection to military service.
Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor for Inc. Media, commended the businesses on the list for their dedication to a higher purpose.
Berry Law, in particular, was praised for its efforts in providing financial support, leadership, internal programs, scholarships, and raising awareness about veteran issues, thus making a real difference in the lives of veterans and their families.
Founded in 1965, Berry Law has a history of serving active and retired military personnel, led by US Army veteran John Berry, Jr., who served in Bosnia and Iraq.
The firm’s commitment to veterans extends beyond legal representation, as it actively hires veterans too.
This dedication was further recognized earlier this year when Berry Law received the 2023 Hire Vets Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor and was named one of the best employers for veterans by Military Times.
John Berry, Jr., expressed honor in receiving the accolade from Inc.’s Best in Business, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to empowering veterans, who have significantly contributed to the success and leadership of the organization and the wider community.
Berry Law Background
Established in 1965 by Attorney John Stevens Berry Sr., the firm has a solid history of defending and upholding the constitutional rights of its clients and has received recognition in different forums, including Best Law Firms in America.
Based in Nebraska, the firm extends its services to individuals in Lincoln, Omaha, and across the entire state, handling various criminal charges.
Berry Law Firm’s scope of representation encompasses a broad spectrum of criminal cases in both state and federal courts within Nebraska.
The firm’s involvement in representing veterans has seen it build a significant track record of defending military personnel facing criminal charges.
Additionally, the firm’s expertise extends to assisting out-of-state clients involved in drug-related offenses, DUIs, and other criminal matters.
Berry Law Firm’s ‘Best for Vets’
Military Times, a source of information for veterans, covering a wide array of topics such as military history, benefits, healthcare, Tricare, and transition assistance names Berry Law Firm as ‘Best for Vets’, being one of the best workplaces for veterans in America.
The publication has gained recognition for its journalism, receiving awards like the Gerald Ford Foundation Prize for National Security Reporting and the American Legion’s Fourth Estate Award.
Its annual “Best for Vets” lists are particularly notable, guiding veterans in their search for educational and employment opportunities.
Berry Law, since its establishment, has placed a significant emphasis on serving military veterans and their families.Founder John Berry, a veteran of the US Army, has served in Bosnia and Iraq, bringing a personal understanding of military life to the firm’s ethos.
Berry Law’s commitment to veterans extends beyond legal services to include employment opportunities, earning them recognition beyond the Best for Vets list.
In November, the firm was honored with the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, a federal program that acknowledges employers for effectively recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.
Berry Law also recently appointed Angela Wilson, a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Georgetown University Law Center, has over fifteen years of experience in the legal field.