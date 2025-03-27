Biglaw Beware – UK Excello Just Planted Its Flag in California’s Golden Soil

Excello’s Displays Innovation & Ambition
UK-based Excello Law, the ‘dispersed model’ law firm, has decided that Santa Barbara’s pristine beaches and Mediterranean climate make for the perfect backdrop to launch their American invasion.
The firm has tapped heavyweight litigator J. Paul Gignac (the ‘champion to the underdog’) to lead this beachhead operation, proving they’re not just here for the sunshine and wine tours. California’s massive legal market and the firm’s ambitious expansion plans show the firm is committed to growing its international footprint following is recent Dubai office opening.
This isn’t just another stuffy law firm setting up shop. Excello is pushing what they’re calling a “unique model” with “greater flexibility and entrepreneurial freedom” for attorneys. Translation: they’re promising lawyers they can practice without the soul-crushing overhead and micromanagement that makes so many of us question our life choices daily.
And they’re not just talking the talk. Gignac and his team are already diving into a group claim for victims of the Eaton Canyon Fire, showing they understand that nothing says “we’ve arrived” in California quite like a massive disaster-related lawsuit.
Santa Barbara is almost certainly just the beginning for Excello with their plans to spread across America as the innovative firm continues to push its expansion plans and attorney numbers (now over 200) to grow its business and name.