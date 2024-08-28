Blank Rome Expands Energy Team In Dallas and Pittsburgh

Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Zackary D. Callarman and Megan M. Skiba have joined the firm as members of the Energy industry team. Zack joins as an of counsel in the Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group in the Dallas office and Megan joins as an associate in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group in the Pittsburgh office. Zack and Megan join Blank Rome from Reed Smith LLP, and reunite with partners Ryan T. Purpura, Matthew “Matt” D. Lea, and Ryan A. Haddad who joined the firm in July.
Zack focuses his practice on representing banks, private and corporate lenders, financial institutions, hedge and mezzanine funds, and business associations in corporate and commercial transactions spanning multiple industries. He has significant experience working with oil and gas transactional matters, including mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, entity formation and structure, and asset-based lending and reserve-based financing.
Additionally, Zack regularly advises clients on energy commodities and other hedging transactions, including the drafting and negotiating of intercreditor agreements, hedging agreements, netting agreements, guarantees, and trade confirmations. He also has significant experience with title examination and the preparation of deeds, oil and gas leases, joint operating agreements, farmout agreements, assignments, surface use agreements, and various other documents utilized by upstream oil and gas companies, and provides general legal counsel for midstream/downstream operations for pipeline and refining companies.
Megan focuses her practice on representing energy clients, primarily in the upstream oil and gas, carbon capture, and sequestration sectors. She counsels energy clients on matters involving acquisitions and dispositions; joint ventures; Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (“CCUS”) project development; oil and gas and pore space leasing; corporate governance; project development; distressed asset sales; and commercial agreements and other documents associated with natural gas operations, CCUS, and energy development. Megan also has experience with mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, commercial contracts, and other general corporate and securities matters.
Admitted to practice in Texas, Zack received his J.D. from Texas A&M University School of Law, and his B.A. from Baylor University. Zack was recently named “One to Watch” for Banking and Finance Law by The Best Lawyers in America©.
Megan is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and received her J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh.