Blank Rome Welcomes Real Estate Associate Eric L. Bodzin in Philadelphia

Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Eric L. Bodzin joined the firm’s Philadelphia office as an associate in the Real Estate practice group.
Eric provides full-service guidance to national developers and institutional investors, as well as banks, hospitals, non-profits, and companies across commercial, industrial, and multi-family industries. He focuses his practice on matters of real estate financing, acquisition, leasing, construction, condominiums, environmental, title, and diligence, including zoning, code enforcement, and taxation.
Eric is regarded as an experienced advisor and dealmaker who anticipates client needs from letter of intent through post-closing. He joins Blank Rome from Kleinbard LLC and previously served as a director of legislation for the Philadelphia City Council.
Admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, Eric received his J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law and his B.A. from Georgetown University.
