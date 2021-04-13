in Law Firms, Press Releases

17 New Partners At Skadden

Skadden – We are pleased to announce that the following attorneys have become partners of the firm:
New Partners 2021

Agnesine (Nesa) Amamoo
Real Estate / New York

Matthew B. Collin
Financial Institutions / New York

Lara A. Flath
Litigation / New York

Steven Hannah
Corporate / London

Thaddeus Hartmann
Mergers and Acquisitions / New York

Michael J. Hong
Capital Markets / New York

Shalom D. Huber
Executive Compensation and Benefits / New York

Ani Kusheva
Corporate / London

Greg Norman
Investment Management / London

Sarah Beth Rizzo
Tax / Chicago

Nina R. Rose
Mass Torts, Insurance and Consumer Litigation / Washington, D.C.

Chadé Severin
Mergers and Acquisitions / Boston

Abraham A. Tabaie
Litigation / Palo Alto

Carl T. Tullson
Corporate Restructuring / Wilmington

David M. Wagener
Banking / Chicago

Thomas F. Wood
Tax / Washington, D.C.

Yuting Wu
Corporate / Shanghai

