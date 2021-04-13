17 New Partners At Skadden

7 Ways To Work More Productively At Home - And Remaining Motivated, Too We know that 'remote working' has become a password for the pandemic, but working from home has presented some challenges of its own. Blurring the lines between work and home life can create major problems for those coping with the issue of remote working. Research appears to show that most remote workers have kept up […]

How Can You Future-Proof Your Legal Career? Here's How . . The changing face of the law in the face of legal tech developments like artificial intelligence, is making some legal work so automated that the human lawyer is displaced. But that also leaves open opportunities for lawyers to develop some top skills of their own to effectively 'future proof' their business.This article from Seb Murray […]

The In-House Lawyer's Rocket-Your-Career Tips Kiwi-based Rocket Lab is about to list its shares on the US stock exchange, but working for the innovative rocket business in New Zealand and liasing with its major US operation has seen some interesting challenges for in-house counsel Courtney Dick.What are the challenges and advantages she sees with in-house work?Speaking to LawTalk, the former […]

Leading Woman Managing Partner Wants More Women in Leading Law Firms As one of the very few women leading a firm in Big Law, I am keenly aware that while there has been progress in hiring, investing in, and elevating women lawyers – there is still much more to be done. A personal commitment of mine is to mentor and sponsor diverse legal talent within our […]