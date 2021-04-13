17 New Partners At Skadden

Skadden – We are pleased to announce that the following attorneys have become partners of the firm:
Agnesine (Nesa) Amamoo
Real Estate / New York
Matthew B. Collin
Financial Institutions / New York
Lara A. Flath
Litigation / New York
Steven Hannah
Corporate / London
Thaddeus Hartmann
Mergers and Acquisitions / New York
Michael J. Hong
Capital Markets / New York
Shalom D. Huber
Executive Compensation and Benefits / New York
Ani Kusheva
Corporate / London
Greg Norman
Investment Management / London
Sarah Beth Rizzo
Tax / Chicago
Nina R. Rose
Mass Torts, Insurance and Consumer Litigation / Washington, D.C.
Chadé Severin
Mergers and Acquisitions / Boston
Abraham A. Tabaie
Litigation / Palo Alto
Carl T. Tullson
Corporate Restructuring / Wilmington
David M. Wagener
Banking / Chicago
Thomas F. Wood
Tax / Washington, D.C.
Yuting Wu
Corporate / Shanghai