10 Top Law Firm Marketing Tips

Law Firm Marketing expert Kevin Vermeulen writes on key steps towards building your law firm profile

Kevin Vermeulen* Marketing is constantly evolving. Many times, it’s easy to know what works and what doesn’t and to stick with what’s familiar.

The only problem with going that route is that you might be leaving opportunities on the table.

Here are some of our favorite underrated tactics we recommend for marketing law firms.

Try building a few into your next law firm marketing plan.

Tactics for Marketing Law Firms

1. Develop Infographics

Visuals that present complicated information in a simple format can play a key role in content marketing. Try performing industry-specific research and then presenting the findings in an infographic. Infographics provide great fodder for social media posts and can also be repurposed into blog posts and other formats. Here are some templates that can help you to get started.

Please enable JavaScript 5 easy marketing plans to Promote Your Barbershop Business and Get CLIENTS!

2. Research Industry Thought Leaders

Industry thought leaders are likely to have a strong following of their own. You can gain exposure by collaborating with them and then cross-promoting the interview or other content. Chances are you already have connections with some industry leaders. Reach out to them and ask for an interview that you can use for a podcast or blog post.

3. Create a Video Strategy

Video has become an essential part of content marketing. Consider the different types of videos that you can produce, from instructional videos to behind-the-scenes glimpses of your office. In your plan, think of the ways to post and promote videos. Start a YouTube page and commit to a schedule of uploading videos.

4. Leverage Client Reviews

Sometimes one of the best ways to convert a potential client is by showing them how valuable you’ve been to others.

Many law firms create case studies for their website and stop there, however, there are many different ways firms can leverage client reviews. You can create organic or paid social media campaigns surrounding clients’ testimonials.

A lot can also be done by simply improving the discoverability of your firm’s reviews by asking clients to post on lawyer review websites, or by including client reviews on your website with a service like Birdeye.

5. Conduct a Webinar

Webinars are a great way to share thought leadership and generate new leads. Consider topics that could benefit from an educational presentation or the opportunity for people to ask questions of the experts on your team.

Create campaigns around your webinars and make sure to have a plan for following up with registrants and attendees.

6. Use SEO Research in More Areas

If you have a robust SEO strategy, chances are you’ve done plenty of research and have valuable assets like keyword lists and website analytics data.

You can use this keyword research to determine which topics are trending in your industry and create content surrounding these topics like blogs, webinars, eBooks, etc. You can even use this list to determine which topics you post on social media about too.

For a deeper look at how to conduct keyword research, check out this free eBook: SEO for Law Firm Websites.

7. Make Decisions Based on Metrics

Understanding the real ROI and metrics of previous campaigns can help you to direct future investments and plans. Think about the goals that you have and which metrics point to success, and then make a point of regularly pulling those metrics and using them to optimize new efforts.

8. Use Tik Tok to Develop Your Lawyers as Thought Leaders

Tik Tok has grown tremendously in popularity, and quite a few lawyers are taking advantage of this.

Not only can Tik Tok be used as a platform for law firms to showcase their personality, but it also can be used to create educational content. Many law firms are taking a look at the most pressing questions their audience has in regards to the legal industry and are answering them with short informative videos on Tik Tok.

Better yet, firms can even convert blog topics to quick Tik Toks by giving an overview of the subject via video.

9. Participate in Forums

Online forums are platforms where people can ask or answer questions about a variety of subjects.

They can be a great brand awareness tool for law firms. Spend a little time on sites like Reddit or Quora and browse for questions pertaining to your industry – then answer them.

You don’t want to be overly promotional, but don’t be afraid to post genuinely helpful content and begin a conversation.

10. Engage With Interactive Items

One of the big goals of your social media strategy should be engagement. You can expand engagement beyond just comments or replies by posting quizzes, polls, surveys, etc. Consider creating a Twitter poll or an Instagram story poll, or creating a short video with some questions.

Depending on the degree of information you’re seeking, you may be able to collect the responses and put them into a separate content format like a white paper.

Law Firm Marketing Takeaway:

It’s always good to get outside of your comfort zone, and your marketing tactics are no exception. You don’t have to come up with entirely new strategies, just new ways of using what you have.

Make sure to follow our blog to get the latest tips, tricks, and trends delivered to your inbox.

Author:

Kevin Vermeulen is Partner and Chief Operating Officer for Good2bSocial. He has over 30 years of marketing and advertising experience, including 22 years working in various senior management roles, including Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for legal publisher ALM Media. He has played a key role in the design and development of websites, digital revenue streams, publishing products, events and conferences as well as strategic partnerships both in the U.S. and globally and is recognized as an expert and thought leader in marketing strategy and implementation in the legal industry. He may be contacted at LinkedIn and Good2bSocial.