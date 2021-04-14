22 New Partners At Freshfields As It Moves Towards Global Gender Diversity

The Big Law firm’s gender diversity objective is for new partners to average at least 40 per cent women and 40 per cent men between now and 2026

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) has announced the appointment of 22 new partners, with effect from 1 May 2021. Drawn from every region and practice area, the new partners are all exceptional lawyers who reflect the depth and breadth of expertise across the firm. Eleven of the new partners are women, surpassing the firm’s recently announced gender diversity target for new partners.



Commenting on the promotions, Freshfields Senior Partner, Georgia Dawson said, “I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of colleagues to Freshfields’ global partnership. Our new partners bring diverse thinking, backgrounds and experience to our partnership, all critical to helping our clients navigate the ongoing complexities of the legal and business landscape. The promotion of our new partners reflects the firm’s focus on diversity over several years and I look forward to working with each of them as we continue to build our firm for the future.”



The full list of appointments is set out below:



Antitrust, Competition and Trade

Jenn Mellott, Washington / Brussels

Maria Dreher, Vienna / Brussels

Sharon Malhi, London

Dispute Resolution

Christoph Werkmeister, Düsseldorf

David Livshiz, New York

Joaquin (Jack) Terceño, Tokyo

Laura Whiting, London

Natalia Gómez, Madrid

Global Transactions

Andrea Merediz Basham, New York

Gerrit Beckhaus, Hamburg

Julien Rebibo, Paris

Ludwig Hartenau, Vienna

Lauren Honeyben, London

Olga Stürmer, Munich

Philipp Dohnke, Hamburg

Philip Morgan, Singapore

Richard Johnson, London

Theresa Ehlen, Frankfurt / Düsseldorf

Tom Lawless, Abu Dhabi

People & Reward

Holly Insley, London



Tax

Bob van Kasteren, Amsterdam

Sarah Bond, London

