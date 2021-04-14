22 New Partners At Freshfields As It Moves Towards Global Gender Diversity

The Big Law firm’s gender diversity objective is for new partners to average at least 40 per cent women and 40 per cent men between now and 2026
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) has announced the appointment of 22 new partners, with effect from 1 May 2021. Drawn from every region and practice area, the new partners are all exceptional lawyers who reflect the depth and breadth of expertise across the firm. Eleven of the new partners are women, surpassing the firm’s recently announced gender diversity target for new partners.
Commenting on the promotions, Freshfields Senior Partner, Georgia Dawson said, “I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of colleagues to Freshfields’ global partnership. Our new partners bring diverse thinking, backgrounds and experience to our partnership, all critical to helping our clients navigate the ongoing complexities of the legal and business landscape. The promotion of our new partners reflects the firm’s focus on diversity over several years and I look forward to working with each of them as we continue to build our firm for the future.”
The full list of appointments is set out below:
Antitrust, Competition and Trade
Jenn Mellott, Washington / Brussels
Maria Dreher, Vienna / Brussels
Sharon Malhi, London
Dispute Resolution
Christoph Werkmeister, Düsseldorf
David Livshiz, New York
Joaquin (Jack) Terceño, Tokyo
Laura Whiting, London
Natalia Gómez, Madrid
Global Transactions
Andrea Merediz Basham, New York
Gerrit Beckhaus, Hamburg
Julien Rebibo, Paris
Ludwig Hartenau, Vienna
Lauren Honeyben, London
Olga Stürmer, Munich
Philipp Dohnke, Hamburg
Philip Morgan, Singapore
Richard Johnson, London
Theresa Ehlen, Frankfurt / Düsseldorf
Tom Lawless, Abu Dhabi
People & Reward
Holly Insley, London
Tax
Bob van Kasteren, Amsterdam
Sarah Bond, London
ENDS
