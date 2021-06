5 Top Products For Law Office Efficiency in 2021

The Leadership Lessons Provided By This Danish Football Star Many legal jobs involve leadership attributes and few examples of masterful leadership are better than that provided by Simon Kjaer - a footballer who may not have a global following or a multi-million dollar price tag, but who became an inspirational leader when his teammate Chris Eriksen fell into unconsciousness on the football field.He reacted […]

Aspiring Solicitor Slams 'Ridiculous' 30 Second Online Test An aspiring solicitor in the UK has criticised firms using “soul destroying” recruitment methods after being filtered out for a paralegal role by an “absolutely ridiculous” online test. Priyanka Morjaria took to LinkedIn to share her experience of being rejected on the basis of an abstract reasoning test, where applicants were given just 30 seconds […]

CrimeGirl And a Day In The Life of a Criminal Barrister (On Maternity Leave) CrimeGirl is a junior criminal barrister who runs the Twitter account @CrimeGirl and blog on the life of a junior barrister.The following is on her current life as a junior barrister on maternity leave with a second chld while her husband is away on military tour of duty I first wake at 0100hrs for the […]

Why Are So Many Lawyers Unhappy With Their Jobs The outline below is from 2013 and times have changed - Blackberrys for instance are all but gone. But the focus provided in this answer about the busy-busy law firm associate provides some understanding of the busy day compared to the slow day - and whether either day leads to a happy lawyer.The item is […]