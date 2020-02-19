8. Linda Clark

3580 Followers
The Growing Importance of the Disputes Tribunal in New Zealand – And How Good Referees Are Helping Dispense Justice
The Disputes Tribunal and its referees are providing one of the keys to the access to justice requirements for New Zealanders, as the Ministry of Justice seeks more referees to help administer the growing popularity of the service. The growing jurisdiction and popularity of the Disputes Tribunal as a means to resolve civil and related […]
New ‘Twin’ Judges Make History With Double Swearing-In
In the tsunami of recent District Court Judge appointments, Nelson appointees Michelle Duggan and Nicola Grimes share their elevation just as they share most other high points in their lives. >>Daily Law Jobs on LawFuel Jobs – See Here Born eight days apart, both working in the Family Court and both with three children, the […]
Gun Lobbyist Unfit to be a Lawyer – NZ Supreme Court Confirms Ruling
An appeal to the Supreme Court by gun lobbyist Richard Lincoln, who had hoped to specialise as a firearms legal specialist, against a decision ruling that he was unfit to be a barrister and solicitor has been rejected by the Supreme Court. A Supreme Court decision has ruled that Lincoln did not establish a point […]
Five New Partners at MinterEllisonRuddWatts
MinterEllisonRuddWatts–Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has welcomed 2020 with 10 new senior appointments, comprising five new partners, one special counsel and four senior associates. The firm has brought through four new partners in the corporate, construction, dispute resolution and real estate practice groups.
Auckland University Academic Appointed Chair of Law Commission
The Government has announced the appointment of legal academic Amokura Kawharu as the next President of the Law Commission. She is the first Maori appointed to the role. Appointed to the Univerity of Auckland in 2005 she is well known for her expertise in international trade and arbitration issues and co-authored the leading New Zealand […]
Mediator Receive Award For Work Following Christchurch Mosque Shootings
Wayne Marriott, Christchurch based mediator is to be celebrated on February 18th as the Resolution Institute Michael Klug Awardee for 2019 Wayne Marriott, a Christchurch mediator has received the coveted Michael Klug Award for his contribution in helping rebuild the community after the Christchurch shootings. Resolution Institute will host a special event on February 18th to celebrate the award.
Why This Lawyer Thinks The Days of the Family Trust Are Over . . And The Coming Legal Windfall For Lawyers
The family trust has long been at the cornerstone of wealth and succession planning, but most trusts serve no real purpose and should be closed. Trusts lawyer Henry Stokes, a former General Counsel at Public Trust and General Counsel at Perpetual Guardian, says that there should be a 50 per cent reduction in the number […]
Sir Robert Jones Defamation Case May Settle ‘Racism’ Definition . . But It Also Created Another Knighthood Issue
The defamation trial between Sir Robert Jones and Renae Maihi saw Sir Robert’s lawyer Fletcher Pilditch corrected on his reference to his client as “Sir Jones”, as the Wellington trial commenced today. Pilditch, a former Crown Prosecutor in Rotorua, will need to be on his mettle for a case involving a satirical column written about […]
Global Legal Giant Enters New Zealand Today . . So Who ARE Dentons?
Dan Garner* Dentons has entered the New Zealand legal market today with the formal association with New Zealand’s fifth largest law firm Kensington Swan showing its continued global growth strategy as the largest law firm n th world.. But for Dentons, the move is but the latest in a string of deals that have seen […]
