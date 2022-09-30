Good CRM Software Will Drive Profits For Your Law Firm

How To Know Which CRM To Use For Yo... Please enable JavaScript How To Know Which CRM To Use For Your Business

CRM for law firms will increasingly be something of a make-or-break tool that legal practices need.

Law firms and legal service providers need to track potential clients, marketing prospects and doing so can detract from fee-earning time, hitting the law firms’ bottom line.

According to one report 91 per cent of businesses with more than 11 employees use CRM software and for law firms, the need to manage increasing amounts of data along with client relationships and client intake processes makes CRM a necessity.

For personal injury law firms, or any law firms handling client enquiries and client intake – quite apart from file handling and the data overload that can overwhelm a practice – the need for great CRM and the ability to maintain and enhance customer relationships makes CRM so important.

To efficiently and regularly fulfil these criteria, good CRM systems are essential. Thus, maximizing automation can improve production and efficiency. Marketing automation is one form of automation that law firms might use.

To streamline their marketing activities, over 62 per cent of marketers use a built-in CRM system. Fortunately, there are several marketing options on the market to permit law firms to make the most of their marketing efforts.

We looked at eight of the top CRM software for law firms to assist you to wade through the numerous possibilities.

CRM Programs for Law Firms

What Are the tools used in CRM Software that need to be checked?

CRM (customer relationship management) technologies do much more than just keep track of the relationships and clients of your law practice.

CRMs for law firms should be able to streamline processes, analyze marketing data, and automate marketing chores (such as drip email campaigns) while still maintaining a live database of contacts and client information.

CRM software has evolved into a multifaceted marketing and business development tool that emphasizes teamwork and generating new business.

Nowadays, most businesses find that investing in CRM software is essential because it makes marketing activities easier and tracks client interactions far more effectively than conventional methods.

You can benefit from a solid CRM system by:

1. Keep contact details somewhere you can easily access them

2. Determine sales opportunities and makes it simple for businesses to determine where leads are in the sales cycle.

3. Identify the strategies that are effective for your marketing strategy by gathering data.

4. Optimize and personalize the experiences of leads.

Once businesses use a CRM to automate their marketing procedures, they frequently observe:

A 300% increase in conversion rates is possible.

Improved team performance: 52% of businesses claim that their CRM aids in improving teamwork.

Improved usage and access to client data: According to 72% of firms, CRMs improve access to data.

Ability to achieve company development goals: 92% of companies say CRMs were essential to achieving their income targets.

Better customer experience: According to 47% of CRM users, their system affects how satisfied their customers are.

Law firms are among the numerous organizations that CRM systems have been shown to benefit from.

Therefore, this is the ideal time to deploy a CRM system if you haven’t already, or to upgrade your present CRM toolkit. Implementing a CRM today is the best course of action if your company wants to keep up to date because it is predicted that the CRM market will expand quickly over the next years.

Below are eight top CRM software tools for law firms –

1. HubSpot

For its CRM software, HubSpot is well-known in all sectors of business, including the legal sector. You do not need to find the money for HubSpot CRM because it is free to use at the base level. However for many legal firms, upgrades will be required to ensure the right legal CRM system is in place so the ‘free’ element is something of a come-on for lawyers to take up Hubspot, which is not developed specifically for law practices.

It also enables you to expand your plan as your company changes in the future. With this specific automation tool, interactions across social media, the phone, and email may all be automatically tracked. Automation is essential for keeping customers on your mind when it comes to email marketing.

HubSpot’s workflow functionality gives it strong email automation capabilities. You can quickly build up follow-up emails and drip campaigns, selecting which users receive them based on a plethora of different parameters.

You can configure workflows to, for instance, send an email whenever a customer visits a certain practice area website or submits a form on your contact page. The automated features of HubSpot are an excellent illustration of how crucial legal marketing automation software is for increasing customer conversion and retention.

Despite not being created with law firms in mind, HubSpot is nonetheless one of the most capable CRM platforms. The platform provides a flexible and scalable solution and is user-friendly. As your legal firm expands, you may mix and match the solutions you utilize, and the platform can do the same.

To help law firms succeed on any budget, the platform also offers certain free options and as a free general purpose CRM system it has obvious advantages, although upgrades are potentially expensive.

2. Lawmatics

Lawmatics is a CRM that specializes in legal companies, as its name suggests, providing a fully setup CRM tool that will handle not just CRM but also marketing automation, contact information and customizable apps that are ideal for the legal industry.

It has automated intake procedures, configurable fields, and emails made specifically for drip marketing. The Lawmatics system is intuitive and with key features like built-in scheduling, advanced analytics and a great and flexible online form builder it is one of the best crm tools available to law firms.

Using this system, you can manage both your existing and potential clients while streamlining the application process.

Workflows can be automated for tasks, emails, and sending documents for electronic signatures. A built-in suite for e-signatures is also included along with an excellent email marketing suite.

It has some great features, although upgrades can be expensive and there is a learning curve to the software solutions it provides, which can make staff training etc somethin

3. Intapp

A CRM system created especially for law companies is called Intapp. Law companies can profit from this software thanks to features like meeting notes recording, proposal creation, and enterprise-level security. Microsoft Outlook, time and billing systems, NetDocuments, and several email marketing tools can all be integrated with Intapp.

Intapp has the most choices for integration and enables customers to examine all customer-related data in one location. Communication with your team is kept up to date and seamless thanks to social collaboration tools and a selection of mobile apps

4. InterAction

InterAction is a service offered by LexisNexis, a software provider for law firms that specializes in CRM. InterAction provides capabilities like email signature capture and the ability to track important client touchpoints in addition to the fundamentals that the majority of CRM systems offer, such as contact management and automatic data collecting.

You will have access to comprehensive guidance and training from LexisNexis professionals in addition to the software plan you select.

This software aims to assist law firms in understanding CRM capabilities and putting strategies in place that will help them cultivate client relationships and generate leads. It does this by providing technical education about InterAction’s features as well as resources that walk you through CRM best practices.

5. LawRuler

Law Ruler is a client intake system and cloud-based CRM solution. The software program was created especially for use by attorneys and law offices (following the BP oil spill where vast numbers of legal queries were required to be handled). Law Ruler uses artificial intelligence as its power source and provides a very effective lead automation and management situation.

Although only available in the United States and Canada, LawRuler is an excellent CRM platform with some smart functionality although there are some setup costs and its overall costings make it one of the more pricey contenders in the CRM marketplace.

The tailored text messages it delivers are one of its standout features. These texts are greetings and contain an intake form. Law Ruler notifies your team of client calls at the same time. A smartphone version is also offered, and the emphasis is placed on installing the software and then setting it aside.

6. Clio

Clio’s CRM software is another cloud-based practice management and CRM system which is one of the largest such systems anywhere. One of its advantages is the ability to work with both small and large firms, boasting over 200 interlinking applications including such standards in the legal field as Microsoft 365, Dropbox, QuickBooks Online, Zoom, DocuSign along with others.

Having robust security features is another must-have with any CRM software and Clio has leading edge security features built into its software.

In terms of its ease-of-use and functionality, Clio’s CRM software is one of the most favored by law firms in various jurisdictions and must be at the top or close to the top of any list of the best CRM software for law firms, and looks like it will be working hard to maintain that pre-eminent position.

7. PantherPractice

PantherPractice software is a top rated application with a large number of firms across 170 countries using the software for document management, client intake management and all the other notable features that apply to other CRM systems.

LawFuel looked at it as one of the key practice management tools in our article on 9 Best Legal Software Tools and we still believe it is one of the best options for law firms, including small law firms where it offers a low-cost monthly payment to get the top results that a cloud-based system like this can provide, including mobile app and top-rated client intake software applications to make client management functions both intuitive and simple – as well as relatively inexpensive.

8. SalesForce

SalesForce has been something of the ‘Big Daddy’ of CRM – a market leader as one of the pioneers in CRM software, providing top class solutions for larger and medium sized businesses. Set up to automate and simplify backend processes, SalesForce applications may be more than is required for smaller law firms, but its ‘high end’ application and automation functions are impressive.

Another key tool used globally by a sales team to build CRM using sophisticated and effective data entry and a whole suite of applications, SalesForce is not for every firm delivering legal services, but is the heavyweight that can be used to measure the effectiveness of other CRM systems and products on the market.

Final Words on CRM

Obtaining the best CRM for law firms means testing and checking, but the ability to simplify the process of onboarding clients and automating workflows will help drive growth straight to any law firm’s bottom line.

There are CRM platforms that will even provide automated consultations, but whatever the firm requirements, easing the client management, document management, communication systems and billing will all make life easier – and more profitable.