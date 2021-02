A new arbitration boutique law firm to have offices in Paris, London and New York has been started with eight of Shearman & Sterling’s arbitration partners, including global arbitration heads Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi.

The departure of more than 38 lawyers is believed to leave the Big Law heavyweight with an estimated $30 million hole in revenues in respect of the lucrative arbitration law work handled by the division.

