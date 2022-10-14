A Presto, Say Italian Lawyers Who Leave Orrick

In one of the largest, mass departures in Europe recently 21 lawyers from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe in Italy have left the firm to set up their own boutique.

The new firm is intended to be a legal and financial consultancy, Green Horse Legal Advisory, which will be focused on the energy sector.

All the attorneys in the group were part of Californian-based Orrick’s Italian energy and infrastructure team. The firm has over $1 billion in revenues and employs over 1000 lawyers across its global network, focused on tech, energy

Orrick said in a statement that it was grateful to the group and keen to collaborate with them in the future.