A Top IP Litigator California Named

Ashok Ramani Named Among 2020 Top IP Lawyers in California3/18/2020

Davis Polk partner Ashok Ramani has been named to the Daily Journal’s 2020 list of “Top Intellectual Property Lawyers in California.” The honorees are recognized for their ability to stay on the cutting edge of new developments in patent, copyright and trademark law, and for helping to advance technological innovation and transform the law. The Daily Journal highlighted his representation of Comcast in numerous litigations initiated by Rovi.

The list of “Top Intellectual Property Lawyers in California” was published in the Daily Journal’s March 18, 2020, issue.