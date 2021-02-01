AJ Park Litigator Dies After Surfing Accident

Highly regarded IP litigator Matt Hayes of AJ Park died this week after a brain aneurism while surfing at Wellington.

The father of two boys, Matt Hayes was described as dynamic and driven and the tragedy has shocked his firm.

‘One of the first people I worked with said litigation is 90% preparation and 10% on the day. I swear by it. It applies to everything in life,’ he once said.

A lawyer who handled a major intellectual property infringement case involving Fisher & Paykel Finance successfully defending allegations of copyright infringement and misuse of confidential information in relation to the Q-Card consumer finance software platform.

An active sportsman who enjoyed biking and surfing, he died while surfing near his home in Eastbourne, Wellington last weekend.

AJ Park Managing Director Dr Andrea Dickens said in a statement that he was highly regarded by both colleagues and clients alike, “and brought a huge amount of passion and enthusiasm to his leadership role in the firm. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to family and many friends who will keenly feel the loss of such a colourful character.”