Akerman Adds Five Franchise Lawyers in Five Months; Expands in Denver, Houston and Washington, D.C.

February 22, 2021 – Powered by LawFuel – Akerman LLP a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, has expanded its Franchise and Licensing Practice with five lawyers in five months, most recently adding Robert Smith in Washington, D.C. He brings decades of experience leading complex financial transactions for U.S. franchisors expanding internationally.

Smith follows the addition of Franchise and Licensing Practice Co-chair Kevin Hein, special counsel Trish MacAskill, and associate Leilani Argersinger in Denver, and litigation partner William Sentell in Houston. Together they bring a deep knowledge in U.S. and international franchise and distribution matters.

Smith focuses his practice on representing U.S. franchisors expanding internationally and serving as franchise counsel in a variety of complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, revising and re-branding franchise programs, regulatory Franchise Disclosure Document compliance, workouts, dispute resolution, master franchise and development agent programs and refranchising. He is ranked among the nation’s leading franchise lawyers by Chambers USA, which cites clients who commented that he “has a tremendous amount of experience and has a great business mind. The value he brings to our company is extraordinary.” Clients appreciate that “he makes himself available—it almost feels like he’s our in-house counsel and he’s in the office down the hall.”

“Bob is a renowned franchise lawyer, with a specialty in outbound international franchising programs,” said Warren Lewis, co-chair of the Franchise and Licensing Practice. “Bob has implemented international programs for U.S. franchisors in over 80 countries world-wide, making him a leading expert for clients who need help establishing the necessary registrations and compliance programs in foreign jurisdictions. He is an excellent addition to our Franchise and Licensing Practice and he extends our corporate bench strength in Washington, D.C.”

Akerman’s Franchise and Licensing Practice assists start-up, regional, national, and international franchisors and licensors, as well as subfranchisors, and other businesses, on a wide range of matters, including structuring, acquiring, and selling franchise and licensing systems, handling state franchise registrations, counseling on state, federal, and international legal compliance matters, and resolving and litigating disputes. Its client roster includes businesses in a wide range of consumer-oriented and business-to-business sectors.

About Akerman



Akerman LLP is a top 100 U.S. law firm recognized among the most forward thinking firms in the industry by Financial Times. Its more than 700 lawyers and business professionals collaborate with the world’s most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to navigate change, seize opportunities, and help drive innovation and growth. Akerman is known for its results in middle market M&A and complex disputes, and for helping clients achieve their most important business objectives in the financial services, real estate and other dynamic sectors across the United States and Latin America.