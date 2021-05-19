Akerman Appoints Legal Marketing Veteran Iris Jones as Chief Marketing & Client Development Officer

May 18, 2021 – Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm, today announced that legal marketing veteran Iris Jones has joined the firm as its Chief Marketing & Client Development Officer. Jones will be based in Akerman’s Austin office.

Jones has a longtime career in legal marketing and in the practice of law in both the public and private sectors. She has led law firm strategic growth, business development, and marketing efforts among Am Law 100 firms in Washington, D.C. and New York. She has been responsible for innovative and proactive global business development and marketing efforts, and created world class business development and marketing department models for a number of Am Law firms. Before joining Akerman, Jones served as a Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer for McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and previously practiced law in Texas. Jones gained extensive litigation and appellate experience having served as an assistant attorney general of Texas and director of the City of Austin’s Law Department. In 2020, she was inducted as a fellow into the College of Law Practice Management.

“Iris has an impressive track record of developing and executing successful law firm strategies, based on her deep understanding of our profession and the demands of the market,” said Akerman Chairman and CEO Scott Meyers. “Her vision and proven ability to lead high-performing marketing and client development teams and initiatives at top law firms make her well-suited for our plans ahead. Our leadership team, lawyers, and professionals look forward to collaborating with Iris as we continue our national growth and emphasis on our clients, colleagues, and community needs.”

Jones will oversee Akerman’s marketing and client development team to advance the overall strategic plan of the firm by continuing to grow its client base while deepening existing client relationships. She will work closely with firm leadership to continue building the firm’s brand equity and positioning the firm as an influential thought leader and the law firm of choice for diverse clients across the firm’s practice areas. Skilled in designing solutions based on analytical needs assessment, Jones directs complex projects from concept to fully operational status. She has extensive experience in coaching, training, and providing business development support to all levels of stakeholders.

“I am delighted for the opportunity to join a firm with an impressive national presence and to lead the Akerman marketing and client development team,” said Jones. “Akerman has a reputation as an outstanding and innovative law firm. The firm’s highly recognized thought leaders are strong advocates for client service excellence. I’m very excited about the road ahead.”

