Akerman Expands Transactional Real Estate Strengths with Bruce Wiener and Bedford Wilder in Tallahasse

April 23, 2021 – NATIONAL – Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its national Real Estate Practice Group with the addition of Bruce Wiener and Bedford Wilder in Tallahassee. The new partners join Akerman from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, where Wiener served as Tallahassee Managing Partner. Together they bring with them a broad range of experience in transactional real estate law, including commercial lending, documenting loan transactions, and closing and title services.

“Bruce and Bedford are skilled dealmakers and we are pleased to welcome them to our Tallahassee office,” said Eric Rapkin, chair of Akerman’s Real Estate Practice Group. “They bring a new dimension of real estate, finance and transactional experience to our national team, including asset purchase deals and consolidations for clients within the financial services and funeral service sectors.”

Wiener is a Florida Bar Certified Real Estate Lawyer and focuses his practice on transactional real estate law, commercial lending, and land use. He represents buyers and sellers in the purchase and sale of commercial, office, multifamily, student housing, acreage, and timberland property. His lender representation includes: the preparation of loan documentation for commercial mortgage loan transactions including construction and development projects; and performing due diligence investigations with respect to collateral, including the review of title, survey, land use entitlement, leasing, and related matters.

Wilder represents developers, property owners, and lenders in commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, sale, leasing, and development of real property. He represents financial institutions in negotiating and documenting loan transactions, including real estate and asset-based lending, construction financing, and loan workouts and lenders rely on his diverse skillset to navigate title insurance and secured transaction matters. With extensive experience in closing corporate asset transactions, Wilder also helps companies grow and transform their businesses through acquisitions and divestitures.

