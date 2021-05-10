Akerman LLP Expands Corporate Law Practice in Washington DC

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm, has expanded its Corporate Practice Group with Jason Northcutt in Washington, D.C. He joins as a partner from Bass, Berry & Sims. Northcutt works with leaders in the government contracting, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, industrial services, life sciences, tech-enabled services, and other business services industries.

Carl Roston, co-chair of Akerman’s Corporate Practice Group said, “We are pleased to have another sophisticated partner with a growing client following join our national league table listed M&A and private equity group. Having known him for years, his clients’ recognition of his effectiveness, responsiveness and efficiency in closing complex deals in an increasingly dynamic market make him a strong addition to our team and Washington, D.C. office.”

Northcutt has more than 20 years of experience advising a wide variety of financial sponsors and corporate clients in mergers and acquisitions transactions. His clients include leading middle market private equity funds and corporations in the government contracting, manufacturing, industrial services, life sciences, tech-enabled services, and other business services industries. As part of his private equity practice, Northcutt advises private equity sponsors in deploying capital in control investments and counsels portfolio companies on debt and equity financings, corporate governance, and executive compensation matters. He also assists both publicly and privately held companies in structuring and managing complex transactions.

Akerman is consistently ranked among the top law firms in the United States in PitchBook’s Annual Global League Tables. Since 2018, the firm has been ranked as one of the most active law firms for private equity transactions nationwide by deal count.

Akerman LLP is a top 100 U.S. law firm recognized among the most forward thinking firms in the industry by Financial Times. Its more than 700 lawyers and business professionals collaborate with the world’s most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to navigate change, seize opportunities, and help drive innovation and growth.

The Akerman Corporate Practice Group advises public and private companies, including private equity funds, on M&A, capital markets transactions, financings, and other transactional matters, with a strong focus on the middle market. Akerman is top-ranked nationally for mergers, acquisitions and buyouts: middle market by The Legal 500 and is recognized as a leading U.S. law firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers for corporate, M&A, private equity, securities/capital markets, securities regulation and banking and finance law.