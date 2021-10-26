Alec Baldwin Shooting Victim Was Wife of LA Corporate Lawyer

The woman shot accidentally by Alec Baldwin on the movie set ‘Rust’ was the wife of an LA lawyer at Latham & Watkins.
Matt Hutchins joined L&W as an associate and had previously worked as an in-house lawyer at entertainment company having also worked at Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden.
“An attorney with experience in dealing with mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, cross-border investments, spin-offs, restructuring transactions and corporate governance matters for public and private companies and private equity funds,” his LinkedIn profile says.
Halyna Hutchins, 42, was cinematographer on the set when the firearm was discharged on the New Mexico set. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting with a possibility of charges for manslaughter as well as civil lawsuits. Baldwin was also producer on the movie.
Halyna Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and once worked as an investigative reporter in Europe. She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and, in 2019, was named as one of American Cinematographers’ Rising Stars.