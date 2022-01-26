Are Allen & Overy Lawyers Planning To Jump Ship?

Reports from the Australian Financial Times indicate that a number of Allen & Overy’s banking lawyers are planning to leave the firm – with the AFR report indicating that between 15 to 20 lawyers, including three lawyers, are “in play” to leave the firm.

This follows the departure for Corrs Chambers Westgarth of head of debt and projects practice, Adam Stapledon.

Such departures would see Allen & Overy’s banking and finance team well down on numbers.

Corrs announced Stapledon’s hire on Monday and made no comment about any further lateral moves from Allens.

“We are delighted Adam will be joining Corrs, adding further strength to our expanding banking and finance practice,” his new boss, Corrs CEO Gavin McLaren, (pictured above) said in a statement to announce Stapledon’s move on Monday.

“Adam is very well regarded in the market and will provide significant value to the firm and our clients.”