Allen & Overy Announce Re-Election of Wim Dejonghe For Second Term

Powered by LawFuel – Allen & Overy LLP today announced that Wim Dejonghe has been re-elected as senior partner with effect from 1 May 2020, for a second four-year term in the role.

Wim has been senior partner since 2016, when he was elected to the role for his first term and was A&O’s managing partner for two terms prior to that.

Wim comments: “It is a great honour and privilege to be re-elected to this role for a second term and I would like to thank the partners for placing their trust in me to continue to lead the firm. A&O has seen considerable success in recent years and I’m looking forward to building on this, seeking further innovation and cementing our position as a global elite law firm.”

Wim has been part of Allen & Overy’s senior leadership team since 2008, first as global managing partner, and since 2016 as the firm’s senior partner. He joined A&O as a partner in 2001, having previously been a partner at Loeff Claeys Verbeke since 1993. He was managing partner of the Belgian offices from 1996 until his election as A&O’s global managing partner. He also co-headed the firm’s global Corporate practice.

A&O’s managing partner Andrew Ballheimer is retiring at the end of his term in April 2020. His successor will be announced on 28 February.

