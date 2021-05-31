Allen & Overy Launch Next Step to ‘Embrace Difference’

Allen & Overy has today launched All In, the next step in the firm’s push to create an inclusive culture that celebrates and embraces difference.

The All In commitment aims to increase the firm’s momentum towards becoming a truly inclusive organisation and will also bring together and amplify A&O’s many existing diversity and inclusion initiatives that are already in place around its global offices.

The focus during this All In launch week will be to help the firm’s partners and employees to understand why an inclusive culture matters, the importance of allyship, and what steps they can take to become an ally.

The week will be supported by a wide range of sessions covering topics such as social mobility, why inclusion matters, and understanding the nuances of diversity and inclusion in the regions in which the firm operates. As part of a one-day summit, there will also be opportunities to join sessions on the importance of allyship with world cup-winning England cricketer and broadcaster Ebony Rainford-Brent, and Chris Garrison, director at Amaechi Performance Systems, as well as a conversation with U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng on the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.

This week’s launch marks an increased focus on creating an environment where everyone at A&O feels comfortable and confident to be who they are in the workplace. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, but we’re not there yet. Through All In, we want to increase our momentum towards becoming the diverse organisation we aspire to be.

Wim Dejonghe, senior partner

All In will be A&O’s ongoing approach to diversity and inclusion. Ultimately, the aim is for A&O partners and employees to be inspired by what they learn from each other, engage in topics from a wide variety of voices, and feel empowered to discover what All In could mean for them.

This week’s programme of events for the firm’s partners and staff is the first phase of the All In launch. A&O expects to follow up with a launch to clients and other key stakeholders within the next six months.