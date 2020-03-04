Am I Allowed to Drive on a Hardship License?

15 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

If you have lost your driver’s license as the result of an OUI conviction, or perhaps as the result of some type of alternate deal that you reached with the courts, then you may be able to apply for a hardship license that will give you restricted driving privileges for a period of time so that you can attend to work obligations, medical appointments, or educational classes.

A number of US states provide the ability to obtain a hardship driver’s licence which will be available to adolescents between 14 and 16 and who can prove the necessity to drive for reasons permitted by the various state laws.

For a hardship licence in Massachusetts, for instance, it is necessary to attend a hearing at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in order to state the possible hardship that you need to drive in order to avoid.



There are a variety of requirements that you will need to complete before you are considered for this restricted license, and there is no guarantee that you will be approved for a hardship license simply because you have applied for one.

Even in situations where it seems that you are certain to be approved, you may be surprised to find that your application is denied and you will need to reconsider your case for an appeal.



The best way to maximize your chances of success while applying for a hardship license is by working with an attorney who will be able to make sense of your situation and help you make a clear and compelling argument for why you need your license.

Consider some of the reasons that someone may be allowed to get a hardship license in Massachusetts.

Educational Obligations

If you are taking educational courses towards a degree or professional certification, and you need to drive to these courses, then this is considered a valid case for a hardship license in Massachusetts.

Educational opportunities provide students with a long-term boost to their employment prospects and self-sufficiency, and the hearing board at the RMV will consider your enrollment in one of these programs as a good reason for transportation.

However, as with all “hardships” that you are avoiding with a restricted license, you will need to prove to the board that you do not have alternative transportation options available.

Medical Requirements

If you have a medical condition that requires frequent visits to a doctor, clinic, or specialist, then this is another reason that the RMV board will consider to be a possible hardship if you are unable to drive yourself to the appointments.

Keep in mind that, even if your situation is life-threatening if you are unable to drive to these appointments, you will still need to complete an initial suspension before you are eligible for consideration, meaning you will need to find alternative transportation methods for that time.

Work and Income-Based Needs

The third reason that the Registry of Motor Vehicles considers to be a major factor for a hardship license is your work requirements. Losing a job because of a lack of transportation can have a serious impact on your life, not to mention all others who rely on your income to maintain their quality of life.

The RMV Board will consider all of your financial needs and obligations in order to determine whether or not you absolutely require driving privileges in order to continue to earn a living and support those who depend on you.

Source: Massachusetts Hardship Licence Law

