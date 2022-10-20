Andersen Global Expands in Australia With Law Firm Association

San Francisco – Powered by LawFuel –

Andersen Global establishes legal capabilities and strengthens overall coverage in Australia through a Collaboration Agreement with leading law firm Cornwalls.

Established in 1891, Cornwalls offers a full range of legal services, including banking and finance, corporate and commercial, employment and industrial relations, fintech, intellectual property, litigation and dispute resolution, property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, migration and telecommunications. Led by CEO Levent Shevki, the firm’s team of nearly 100 lawyers operates an Australia-wide practice.

“Our clients are at the center of our business model, and we prioritize exceeding expectations by promoting stewardship and identifying new opportunities in the market,” said Levent. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global allows us to remain a leading law firm and extends our capabilities to deliver best-in-class service regionally and globally.”

“Cornwalls is an entrepreneurial group with an innovative approach to expanding their business and maintaining a competitive edge in the market,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their addition allows us to maintain our foothold in the region and positions us for further growth.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.