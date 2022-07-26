ArentFox Schiff Adds Leading Entertainment Lawyer To Media & Entertainment Group

Powered by LawFuel – ArentFox Schiff is pleased to welcome Partner Michelle A. Cooke to the firm’s Media & Entertainment and Trademark groups. Based in Los Angeles, Michelle will co-lead the firm’s Media & Entertainment industry team, which advises some of the world’s top movie studios, television producers and broadcasters, music services, and a range of multimedia developers and publishers.

Michelle is a thought leader in Digital Rights Creation – the expansion of established and emerging brands in existing and developing mediums such as the metaverse and Web 3.0. She works with CEOs and senior executives – particularly from companies operating in the media and entertainment, consumer products, and software industries – to develop dynamic global brand and content strategies. Michelle is nationally ranked and recognized by numerous organizations for her work with intellectual property owners to establish, expand, and optimize brands and plan for content development, as well as enforce and protect these assets.

Michelle joins ArentFox Schiff from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where she was a Member of the Board, led the Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement practice, and served as the firm’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

“Michelle’s reputation in the media and entertainment industry precedes her. She is the “go-to” lawyer internationally for businesses seeking to protect and enforce their IP rights and addressing risks that threaten brand value including navigating new challenges arising from the metaverse. From creating and launching strategic initiatives to leading transactions and global enforcement efforts and proceedings, Michelle can do it all. She’s a tremendous asset for our clients who need help with brand and content development and enforcement, including those managing digital assets.”

– Anthony V. Lupo

Chairman

For IP owners and content creators, Michelle negotiates licensing, distribution, and development agreements and structures guidelines and internal policies to govern the creation and use of IP, social media activity, user-generated content, and personal data. She guides the sale and acquisition of international IP rights, runs IP audits, and builds and manages trademark and copyright portfolios. She protects these IP rights with a robust and international policing and enforcement practice.

Regarding digital assets (including NFTs), Michelle’s work focuses on counseling clients on trade secrets, technology, privacy, and data security. In these instances, she evaluates and prepares internal and external policies and procedures on the collection, use, transfer, maintenance, and protection of privacy and data information and the use, development, and distribution of content. Michelle knows how industries are taking advantage of IP owners’ rights on multimedia platforms and in the metaverse.

Michelle’s Experience

Represents a multimedia and international entertainment company with multiple brands on international IP establishment of rights and protection for computer and online games; online distribution of film, television, and original content; downloads; applications; and more.

Represented a major fashion house in the licensing of their first NFT.

Led the analysis and risk assessment of a trademark portfolio, copyright portfolio, and online/multimedia assets spanning over 50 countries in a $1.3 billion acquisition in an entertainment-related industry.

Advised a multimedia company in its acquisition of a cable television station, which included an extensive IP portfolio of trademarks, online content, and related agreements.

Assisted an entertainment company in expanding into a multimedia platform, including television and an interactive online presence.

Assisted multiple celebrity fashion designers in establishing, protecting, and enforcing brands internationally.

About ArentFox Schiff

ArentFox Schiff LLP is internationally recognized in core industries where business and the law intersect. With more than 650 lawyers and policy professionals, the firm serves as a destination for an international roster of companies, governments, individuals, and trade associations.