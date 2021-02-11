Armstrong Teasdale Adds 50 Lawyers With London Law Acquistion

Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces the acquisition of London firm Kerman & Co., effective Feb. 5, 2021. The addition of over 50 lawyers and staff bolsters Armstrong Teasdale’s roster to over 340 lawyers and over 300 staff professionals around the world.

“We have long served clients around the world, and now we’re in a position to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities in London,” said Managing Partner David Braswell. “This move clearly aligns with the strategic goals we set forth to carry the firm into the future, and I am consistently impressed by our team and the progress that has been made to-date. I look forward to adding Kerman’s well-rounded experience to our firm, and progressing forward as one in 2021 and beyond.”

In the past two and a half years, the firm has added eight new offices around the world, London included. This announcement comes on the heels of the firm opening an office in Delaware in January 2021.

The experienced team joining from Kerman & Co. provides an incredible depth of skill across a wide range of complementary practice areas. They have particular strength in corporate law/M&A, capital markets, commercial and intellectual property, litigation, employment and immigration, sports and entertainment and real estate. Kerman & Co. and its lawyers are ranked in the Legal 500 UK 2021 as one of the leading law firms in the U.K. across a number of specialist practice areas.

“We are excited about the opportunity to chart a new path for the firm in London, as well as broaden the offerings we can provide to clients internationally,” said Kerman & Co. Managing Partner Daniel O’Connell. “As you would imagine, this is not an opportunity taken lightly and it has been carefully considered over a period of time. We are very much looking forward to further developing our London office, whilst building a strong bridge into Europe under the Armstrong Teasdale brand. ”

Armstrong Teasdale will assume Kerman & Co.’s existing office space at 200 Strand, Temple, London WC2R 1DJ, U.K.